Willamette Valley Vineyards Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) released Loss for its third quarter of -$1.66 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.66 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$0.85 million, or -$0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9% to $8.35 million from $9.37 million last year.

Willamette Valley Vineyards earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.66 Mln. vs. -$0.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.33 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue: $8.35 Mln vs. $9.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.