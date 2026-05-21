Willamette Valley Vineyards Names John Hazlett CFO

(RTTNews) - Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI), a vineyard and producer of Pinot Noir, Thursday announced that it has appointed John Hazlett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Hazlett succeeds from John Ferry who retired this May from the company.

John Hazlett has over two decades of senior financial leadership experience across manufacturing, technology and growth oriented businesses, and was most recently the founding partner of Trailwise Advisory Services, a fractional CFO firm supporting organizations through financial transformation.

On Wednesday, WVVI shares closed at $2.59, down 10.45% on the Nasdaq.

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