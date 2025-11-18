Will You Be Able To Afford a Turkey This Thanksgiving?

If every bill, bit of inflation and tariffed grocery item has been gobbling up your paycheck, you are not alone. However, not all food costs will kick you in the teeth this holiday season as it seems turkey is the one bird that beat inflation, according to the Wells Fargo Thanksgiving Food Report for 2025.

Here’s a closer look at their report, plus, tips for saving on your Thanksgiving entrée.

How Much Will Thanksgiving Cost You?

What everyone can be thankful for this year is the fact that, despite skyrocketing costs, turkey has your back when it comes to your budget. The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute has some good news for everyone’s favorite party fowl and thanksgiving sides.

While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that the cost of food at home is up 2.7% from a year ago, Wells Fargo’s Thanksgiving Menu has fallen about 2 to 3% (depending on the shopper’s strategy). Also, retail prices overall are down 3.7% from last year for national brands.

As far as the dinner centerpiece goes, FinanceBuzz reported that Americans can expect to pay an average of $34.65 for a 15-pound turkey this year, which is about $2.31 per pound. While this is more expensive than last year, budget conscious shoppers can still keep costs low. Wells Fargo found that your entire 10-person holiday feast will only cost between $80 and $95, the higher price attributed to purchasing name brands instead of store brands.

3 Ways To Save on Your Thanksgiving Turkey

The cost of a turkey will vary depending on where you live and the size you buy. If you’re not careful, your holiday bird can get pretty pricey. Here are a few tips for cutting down on costs.

1. Comparison Shop

It’s worth the effort to check the prices of turkeys at a few places before committing to a bird. Check the weekly ads of a few grocery retailers near you to see if any have special promotions.

2. Don’t Buy More Turkey Than You Need

Since turkeys are priced per pound, buying more than you need will cost you.

“We recommend 1.5 pounds of turkey per person for a generous serving and leftovers,” said Nicole Johnson, director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. “And don’t forget to protect those leftovers by refrigerating within two hours after serving.”

3. Make a Plan for Leftovers

If you do have leftovers, plan ahead for how you can use the extra turkey so that it doesn’t end up being wasted. Look up recipes for easy meals like turkey enchiladas, turkey soup and turkey wraps. Make sure to have the ingredients on hand so you’re ready to go in the days after Thanksgiving.

Caitlyn Moorhead and Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Will You Be Able To Afford a Turkey This Thanksgiving?

