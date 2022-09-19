Will Weakness in Information Services Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:III) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) has had a rough month with its share price down 15%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Information Services Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Information Services Group is:

19% = US$18m ÷ US$94m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.19.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Information Services Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Information Services Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining Information Services Group's significant 64% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Information Services Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGM:III Past Earnings Growth September 19th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Information Services Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Information Services Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Information Services Group is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. So it seems that Information Services Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While Information Services Group has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Information Services Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

