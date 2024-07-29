Will Weak Demand Hurt Ball Corp's (BALL) Results in Q2?

Ball Corporation BALL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.07 billion, indicating a 14% fall from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s second-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 19.7%.



Solid Earnings Surprise History

Ball Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for Ball Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Ball Corp has an Earnings ESP of +0.96%.



Zacks Rank: BALL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Q2 Performance

Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand, as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter results. High input and labor costs due to supply constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter.



However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.51 billion for the June-end quarter, indicating a 2% year-over-year fall. We expect the segment’s volume to decrease 1.1% year over year in the quarter due to lower demand.



However, the segment’s operating income is estimated at $208 million, suggesting growth of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual, backed by the execution of strategic initiatives.



Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $931 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 4.3% for this segment. The focus on reducing costs is likely to have partially negated some headwinds. The segment’s operating income is projected at $99 million, suggesting 0.8% year-over-year growth.



We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $409 million, suggesting 1.1% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $59 million, suggesting 95.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. Our model predicts a volume increase of 6.4% for the segment.

Price Performance

Shares of Ball Corp have gained 9.2% in the past year compared with the industry's 4.5% growth.



