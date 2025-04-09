Will VSAT Stock Benefit From the Launch of Viasat Amara Solution?

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced the launch of an innovative next-generation commercial aviation solution as part of its in-flight connectivity (IFC) portfolio. Dubbed Viasat Amara, this cutting-edge solution boasts additional features, including smart network enhancements and application-level data linking to satellites in multiple orbits, enabling airlines to create a differentiated, future-proof onboard passenger experience.

More About VSAT’s New Launch

By leveraging the company’s previously deployed advanced terminals, Viasat Amara will offer optimized, multi-network connectivity through a simple software upgrade, eliminating the need for additional hardware. The solution also supports seamless integration with a variety of satellite systems, including those in Geo-stationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO). These enhancements will likely enable airlines to access a robust, high-capacity satellite ecosystem without disrupting their operations.



As airlines and their passengers require more data and higher speeds, Viasat Amara can scale accordingly, providing consistent, high-quality service regardless of the data demand. Through digital products like Viasat Ads, airlines can fully take advantage of the new monetization opportunities the platform presents.



Furthermore, Viasat is introducing its proprietary electronically steered antenna terminal, Viasat Aera, which will enable simultaneous dual-beam connections across satellites in GEO, HEO and LEO orbits. This state-of-the-art innovation will likely empower airlines to deliver the best possible IFC experience using a single, advanced antenna. Expected to enter commercial service in 2028, the Viasat Aera terminal can be upgraded in less than a day, with minimal impact on the existing in-cabin network.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid VSAT’s Prospects?

Viasat has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in IFC revenues. The company’s multi-orbit network solutions are already used by government, maritime and energy services businesses. They are being expanded to incorporate all its growth markets, including commercial aviation’s leading in-flight integrated connectivity and entertainment solutions.



By utilizing its satellite fleet and unique advantages along with established national operator partnerships and coverage from leading third-party satellites and constellations, Viasat’s services provide the essential capacity, market access, speed, bandwidth and responsiveness to customers' needs. The portfolio upgrade is likely to translate into incremental revenues for the company.

VSAT Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viasat have plunged 54.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 30.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

