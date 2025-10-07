Will Visa's Partnership With Pool Spark a Shared Finance Revolution?

Visa Inc. V recently partnered with Pool United and First Internet Bank to introduce a new type of consumer finance account, which is designed for shared use among multiple users. The new Pool account allows multiple users to access and manage a shared balance together. It also comes with role-based permissions and a Pool Visa Debit Card that can be used wherever Visa is accepted.

This collaboration combines V’s reliable network, First Internet Bank’s expertise in digital banking and Pool’s vision for collaborative finance, all aimed at creating a smarter way for people to manage their money together. Unlike peer-to-peer apps that only allow sending money back-and-forth, Pool’s approach enables true co-ownership with fine-grained spending controls, transparency and top-notch security.

For Visa, this partnership reflects its broader strategy to create innovative financial tools that go beyond traditional payments. As consumers’ financial habits shift toward greater transparency and collaborative management, V’s commitment to supporting these evolving ecosystems highlights its adaptability in the digital-first economy. Pool’s user-friendly structure aims to reduce the administrative burden of shared money management while maintaining Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance coverage through its banking partner, First Internet Bank.

If this initiative proves successful, it could mark the beginning of a broader revolution in shared finance, positioning V once again at the forefront of everyday financial innovation. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, V’s processed transactions rose 10% year over year.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard’s payment network net revenues increased 13% year over year in the first half of 2025, along with 15% growth on a local currency basis in cross-border volumes. Mastercard also reported 16% year-over-year growth in net revenues in the same period.

American Express reported 6% year-over-year growth in its network volumes in the first half of 2025. Its total revenues (net of interest expense) rose 8% year over year in the same period. American Express expects revenues to rise 8-10% year over year in 2025.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 27% compared with the 5.7% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1, above the industry average of 20.2. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 13.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

