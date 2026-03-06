Will Vertical Integration Strengthen Carvana's Prospects?

Carvana Co. CVNA remains strongly committed to vertical integration, which it believes will improve both operating economics and the overall customer experience. It expects this strategy to influence many of its decisions over the long term, per the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings transcript.



Currently, Carvana reports very strong contribution margins, which highlight the financial benefits of its operating model. At the same time, customer feedback suggests the company is building meaningful long-term growth potential. Per the data shared in its shareholder letter, about 70% of customers said that recommendations from friends or family played an important role when deciding to purchase a vehicle from Carvana. Additionally, roughly three-quarters of customers go on to recommend the platform to multiple people after completing a purchase.



These indicators suggest that Carvana’s growth is not driven solely by scale economics but also by strong customer satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals. The company believes that delivering positive buying experiences helps build a durable foundation for long-term market share expansion.



Customer experiences often follow a similar pattern. Many buyers are initially aware of Carvana through its brand or car vending machines, but may not fully understand the process. After exploring the website and completing a purchase, customers often find the delivery experience smooth and reliable, which builds confidence in the platform and encourages them to recommend it to others.



The company operates a large vertically integrated system that aggregates data across its operations. Because every internal system feeds into this central brain, it has access to comprehensive data and enables the company to provide customers with clear and simple answers to their questions.



The company plans to focus on expanding and strengthening this existing system. By scaling the platform and delivering more seamless customer experiences that generate positive word of mouth, Carvana expects these efforts to ultimately translate into long-term benefits for the business. CVNA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



While Carvana relies heavily on vertical integration to streamline operations and customer interactions, competitors are pursuing different strategies to enhance the buying experience, primarily through digital retailing tools and omnichannel capabilities.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s GPI digital efforts, focused on the online customer scheduling-appointment system, virtual F&I, AI-enabled sales and CRM platforms, are enhancing customers’ experience and lowering cost per transaction. The AcceleRide platform, Group 1’s online retailing initiative, active at most of the firm’s U.S. dealerships, allows the company to enjoy higher productivity. It also allows more efficient execution for Group 1 at the dealership level.



CarMax, Inc.’s KMX online appraisal tool, a key component of its omnichannel capabilities, is driving vehicle purchases and wholesale sales. MaxOffer, featuring fully digital instant offers, is expected to drive higher volumes for CarMax over time. Efforts to leverage data science, automation and AI to improve efficiency and effectiveness within customer experience centers are likely to contribute to positive results for CarMax.

Carvana’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Carvana has outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the past six months. CVNA shares have lost 11% compared with the industry’s decline of 12.8%.



From a valuation perspective, Carvana appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 2.59, higher than its industry’s 1.92.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up a penny and 4 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



