Will Vertical Integration Aid Mission Produce's Long-Term Margins?

Mission Produce, Inc.’s AVO vertically integrated model has long been central to its strategy, but its importance becomes most visible during periods of pricing volatility and cost pressure. By controlling key parts of the value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening and distribution, the company aims to reduce reliance on external partners and improve profitability consistency. As the produce market remains cyclical and competitive, the key question is whether this integration can sustainably support margins in the long term.



The recent results suggest tangible margin benefits. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, Mission Produce reported a gross margin of 17.5%, an expansion of 180 basis points (bps) year over year, even as average avocado pricing declined sharply. This margin resilience reflects the company’s ability to manage profitability on a per-unit basis rather than relying solely on pricing. Higher volumes, better asset utilization and the ability to redirect fruit across markets helped stabilize gross profit, underscoring how vertical integration can cushion margins when top-line pricing weakens.



Looking ahead, vertical integration is unlikely to eliminate margin volatility altogether, given exposure to weather, labor and logistics costs. However, it does provide Mission Produce with levers that many competitors lack: flexibility in sourcing, tighter cost control and real-time optimization across regions. If the company continues to scale volumes while maintaining operational discipline, vertical integration could remain a durable advantage, supporting steadier margins and reinforcing long-term earnings power even in challenging market environments.

Steady Growth Across Cycles: CTVA & DOLE’s Playbooks

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE illustrate how different forms of vertical integration, one driven by innovation and the other by operational control, can support margin stability and long-term profitability.



Corteva benefits from a form of vertical integration rooted in innovation rather than physical distribution. By combining seed genetics, crop protection and digital agronomy within a single platform, the company can capture value across multiple stages of the farming cycle. This integration supports stronger margins over time by improving product mix, reinforcing pricing power and deepening customer relationships, even as agricultural demand fluctuates.



Dole’s vertically integrated model spans farming, sourcing, logistics and distribution, giving it direct control over costs and quality across the supply chain. This structure helps the company manage thin produce margins by reducing inefficiencies, minimizing waste and improving asset utilization. In the long term, Dole’s integration enhances margin stability and supports consistent profitability, particularly during periods of supply disruption or pricing pressure.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have gained 16% in the last six months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49X, significantly above the industry’s average of 14.87X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.13%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 4.23%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

