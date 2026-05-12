Will UnitedHealth's New Optum Rx Model Boost PBM Pricing Transparency?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH pharmacy benefit management arm, Optum Rx, rolled out an industry-first transparent pharmacy care model that shifts away from opaque pricing tied to drug makers’ list prices and prescription volume to a clear, fee-based structure for all its PBM clients. The plan discloses every fee, eliminates spread pricing and adds digital tools that show patients real-time costs and options before they fill a prescription, aiming for simpler, predictable pharmacy benefits.

This move tackles long-standing opacity in drug pricing that frustrates patients and employers, promising clearer costs and better control over pharmacy spend in a system under regulatory scrutiny. In today’s political climate, where lawmakers are pushing PBM transparency and drug cost reforms, UnitedHealth’s move positions it as proactive, potentially easing regulatory pressure and aligning with broader cost-reduction goals.

Financially, the new model could stabilize and grow PBM margins by reducing unpredictable spreads and strengthening client trust, potentially attracting more contracts. Optum Rx, one of the nation’s largest PBMs, saw an adjusted operating margin of 3.3% in the first quarter of 2026, down from 3.8% a year ago.

Clear pricing and consumer tools may also reduce churn and lower cost trends, supporting long-term revenue sustainability. In the first quarter of 2026, Optum Rx posted earnings of $1.2 billion, down from $1.3 billion a year ago, pressured by lower volumes tied to membership attrition at UHC. Still, Optum remains a key stabilizer for UnitedHealth as its insurance arm wrestles with elevated medical costs.

Peers Suffering From Rising Medical Costs Trend Too

UnitedHealth’s peers, including Centene Corporation CNC and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, are also grappling with rising medical costs due to higher utilization trends. Nevertheless, the companies are managing the problem better now.

Centene witnessed its health benefits ratio decrease to 87.3% in the first quarter from 87.5% a year ago, thanks to rate and revenue increases, improving medical cost management and moderate flu costs. Meanwhile, Elevance Health’s benefit expense ratio increased to 86.8% from 86.4% a year ago, due to higher medical costs, partially offset by improved Medicare performance.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UNH have gained 16.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 14.7%.

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From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, up from the industry average of 16.95. UNH carries a Value Score of B.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.25 per share, implying an 11.6% improvement from the year-ago period.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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