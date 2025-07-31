Will Top-Line Improvement Benefit Palantir in Q2 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4, after the bell.

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from both existing and new customers, strengthening both the Government and Commercial segments. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $938.3 million, indicating 36% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.

According to the consensus estimate, government revenues are projected to be $510.5 million, representing a 37.7% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for Commercial revenues is pegged at $429.3 million, indicating 39.7% year-over-year growth. Revenues are likely to have benefited from the increased adoption of products and services through new as well as existing customers.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

The backbone of Palantir’s business is its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which is rapidly transforming into the company’s biggest commercial catalyst. At its core, AIP enables organizations to embed autonomous AI agents across workflows, shrinking decision timelines and scaling productivity by multiples, not mere percentages. While competitors focus on AI model development, PLTR is winning on deployment, offering turnkey, enterprise-ready solutions that drive real results from day one. The U.S. commercial business has now become Palantir’s most dynamic revenue driver, and AIP is the key accelerant.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Stantec STN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, up 19.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $186.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, increasing 25% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.