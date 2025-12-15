Will TJX's Path to 7,000 Stores Drive Its Next Multiyear Growth Wave?

The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (TJX) long-term ambition to reach roughly 7,000 stores highlights how central physical expansion remains to its operating strategy. With 5,191 stores at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management continues to see significant store growth opportunities across existing countries, particularly in the United States, Europe and Canada. The company has emphasized that this target applies to its current markets as well as Spain, underscoring a focus on expanding within familiar operating regions rather than pursuing broad, rapid geographic entry.

Scale is a key strength of the off-price model and TJX continues to highlight how its growing store base supports merchandise availability. A larger footprint allows the company to move excess branded inventory more efficiently across stores, helping keep assortments fresh and reinforcing the “treasure hunt” experience. As the store network expands, this flexibility supports a steady flow of new merchandise that encourages shoppers to visit more often.

Store growth is diversified across banners rather than concentrated in a single concept. Management has noted that Marmaxx, HomeGoods and international divisions all continue to present opportunities for incremental expansion. In addition, TJX’s joint venture in Mexico and investment in the Middle East extend its off-price reach through partnerships, complementing company-operated store growth.

Overall, TJX’s path to 7,000 stores reflects a measured, long-term rollout strategy. Management views physical expansion as a durable way to broaden global reach, support merchandise flow and reinforce the off-price model across economic cycles.

How TJX Stacks Up Against BURL and WMT

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) continues to position physical store expansion as a central growth lever. On the third-quarter 2025earnings call Burlington Stores raised the 2025 net new store outlook to 104 locations, up modestly from its original 100-store plan, reflecting the ability to pull forward planned openings and the strength of the real estate pipeline. Looking ahead, Burlington Stores has increased its 2026 target to at least 110 net new stores, underscoring confidence in sustained unit growth.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) continues to emphasize the strategic importance of the physical store base within its omnichannel model. On its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted stores as critical fulfillment hubs for pickup and delivery, with a growing share of e-commerce orders fulfilled directly from existing locations. Rather than outlining specific net unit expansion targets, Walmart is focused on enhancing store productivity, investing in remodels and leveraging its current footprint to improve speed, convenience and returns on capital.

TJX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of The TJX Companies have gained 7.6% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 3.2%.



From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06X, up from the industry’s average of 30.15X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively.



TJX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

