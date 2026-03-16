Will Tilray Brands' Diversification Strategy Pay Off for Investors?

Key Points

Tilray's cannabis sales make up less than one-third of its top line.

The company, however, has generated just single-digit growth over the past six months.

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Expanding into new segments can present a business and its investors with more plentiful growth opportunities. It can also be an effective way to be less dependent on a particular market or industry.

For years, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian-based cannabis companies have been hopeful that the U.S. might soon legalize marijuana, which would open up a massive market for them. That hasn't happened, and it has resulted in some cannabis companies disappearing, becoming leaner, or, in Tilray's case, diversifying.

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Now, the company makes significant revenue from other segments, including beverages. It's no longer just its core cannabis business that will determine if Tilray will grow its operations. Does having a more diversified business make it a better growth stock in the long term?

Cannabis sales now account for less than one-third of revenue

Tilray reported its most recent quarterly results in January. And for the six-month period ending Nov. 30, 2025, the company's sales totaled $427 million, which was a modest 4% increase from the same period a year ago. Its cannabis business, however, accounted for just 31% of the total, with its revenue coming in at $132 million. In fact, the company's largest segment was its distribution business, which brought in $159 million in revenue. Beverages totaled $106 million and were in the third spot.

In previous years, Tilray has been acquiring beverage brands in the U.S. market, which, in the future, could put it in a strong position to expand should marijuana legalization take place, especially in the cannabis beverage market. At the very least, however, it has given the company more ways to grow.

But with limited growth and Tilray still incurring losses in recent quarters, whether its growth strategy has made the stock a better buy is debatable.

Why growth via acquisitions isn't necessarily a recipe for success

Simply getting bigger through acquisitions doesn't put a company in a better position. While they can help the business generate more revenue, they can also lead to a greater need for oversight and management, and costs may rise in the process. Eliminating redundancies and adding efficiencies is necessary when incorporating new entities to ensure they add value for investors and the overall business in the long run.

Tilray may be diversifying, but it hasn't become a safer growth stock to own. It's down more than 20% this year as investors are still fairly bearish on the company, and rightfully so. Until there's more progress on the bottom line, I'd avoid the stock, even with its beaten-down valuation.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.