Will There Ever Be Another Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) live large in investors' imaginations thanks to their earlier parabolic run-ups that made some holders into millionaires. Of course, both meme coins probably lost other investors vast sums of money as well. But that doesn't deter the hopeful from wondering whether another coin, or perhaps even one of these two, might reach stratospheric heights once again under the right set of conditions.

With that in mind, let's explore what those conditions actually are and evaluate whether another coin might one day fly to match or even surpass them -- even if it wouldn't be a good long-term investment, much like the other two.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Liquidity and speculative appetite matter a lot here

The environment that produced the major price spikes in both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu can be described as a speculative frenzy. That's a bit of a tautology though, as super-speculative and ultra-risky investments in valueless meme coins simply do not happen at large scale outside of such conditions. But what causes those extremely speculative periods that tend to pump up the riskiest of risk assets?

In a word, liquidity, which is to say the amount of money circulating in the cryptocurrency markets and also in traditional markets. Liquidity as it pertains to meme coins has a couple of components.

The factor that most investors will be the most familiar with is simply how much money potential speculators have in their pockets and in their investment accounts on average. When people are being given money actively, like with the pandemic-era economic stimulus policies, it directly frees up more of their capital to be allocated to investments.

If they are already feeling like their standard and less-risky set of investments are sufficiently supplied with capital, it's natural for people to look further out on the risk curve, toward smaller growth stocks and cryptocurrencies. With enough slack, some people may be willing to take outright gambles in (misguided) hopes of leveraging their disposable income into a dramatically larger amount of money.

The other key factor influencing liquidity is the cost of borrowing money, as determined by the Federal Reserve's prime interest rate. That cost is largely incurred by banks and institutional investors, but it trickles down to consumer borrowing costs as well. When holders of massive sums of capital can take out cheaper loans, their appetite for risky plays increases, as the required rate of return on their investments to cover their borrowing fees and turn a profit becomes lower. The big players are probably not ever going to be buying Dogecoin or Shiba Inu directly, but they will doubtlessly invest in risky growth stocks once again, pumping the prices of those assets, and thereby creating a wealth effect that makes smaller holders feel richer, and thus more confident in taking on riskier plays themselves.

Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu saw their prices explode most recently during the pandemic period, specifically in late 2021. People's disposable incomes were supplemented by the government, and liquidity was extremely easy to come by for consumers as well as for financial institutions. In other words, the conditions were perfect for a meme stock surge.

Take a look at this chart:

As you can see, while it didn't result in breaching the all-time highs, all it took to send Dogecoin sharply upward more recently was the mere anticipation of interest rates falling further.

And while there wasn't another meme coin that has reached multi-billion heights in the same way as either Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, on a long enough timescale, it's inevitable so long as there are additional periods of increasing liquidity and personal income. During that same period, these two established coins will almost certainly rise significantly.

There are better investments

Waiting to buy these meme coins until the environment is right for them or one of their successors to go to the moon is not a good strategy. Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu crashed sharply after their peaks, and there is no reason to believe that they will recover and become good investments for those who purchased them at the top, though it is technically possible.

Given that these gambles or others like them tend to flourish in times when you're likely to have a little bit more cash on hand, a far smarter move is to keep an eye on liquidity conditions and be mindful of what your own inclinations are likely to be. Resist the urge to take gambles when you have more money than usual, especially if your portfolio is already doing well. The better option here is to shore up your safer plays rather than to throw your money away.

Finally, do not give in to the fear of missing out (FOMO) with Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, or any other meme coin that seems like it won't stop going up. The party always ends eventually, and by the time you hear about these coins, the odds are very good that it's closer to being the end than the start.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,035!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $629,519!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 829% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.