Will T. Rowe Price's Expansion Strategy Offset Rising Expenses?

Cost pressures are becoming increasingly important factors in shaping the outlook for T. Rowe Price Group TROW. While the company continues to demonstrate resilience through its strong brand, diversified assets under management (AUM) and expanding strategic initiatives, rising expenses are beginning to weigh on profitability. The central question for investors now is whether the company’s long-term growth initiatives can offset the pressure from escalating costs.

Over the past five years ending in 2025, the company recorded steady revenue growth, with net revenues seeing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth was largely supported by higher investment advisory fees and the expansion of its investment capabilities. However, expenses have risen at a much faster pace. Operating costs witnessed a five-year CAGR of 13.9%, reflecting higher spending on technology infrastructure, employee compensation, and distribution efforts. While these investments are aimed at strengthening the company’s competitive position, they are also putting pressure on near-term performance.



Technology spending has become a major cost driver for T. Rowe Price as it upgrades digital platforms, analytics tools and client-facing systems to meet evolving industry demands. While these investments are necessary to remain competitive, they are increasing the company’s expense base. Rising compensation is also adding pressure, as the firm competes for skilled portfolio managers, analysts and technology specialists.

Despite these challenges, the company continues to prioritize long-term growth. In recent years, T. Rowe Price has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions, partnerships and product development. One notable step was the acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors in February 2025, which strengthened its position in alternative investments such as private credit, an asset class gaining strong interest from institutional and high-net-worth investors. The company has also formed collaborations to broaden its investment offerings and distribution reach, while enhancing retirement-focused solutions through improved planning tools and fintech capabilities.

Meanwhile, the asset management industry itself is undergoing structural change as investors increasingly shift toward passive investment vehicles like ETFs and index funds. Against this backdrop, T. Rowe Price’s ongoing investments in technology, partnerships and new product offerings could play a crucial role in attracting additional assets and expanding its client base. If these initiatives deliver the expected results, they may help the company navigate near-term cost pressures and support long-term growth.

TROW Peers Grapple With Similar Expense Challenges

Two of the closest peers of TROW, Franklin Resources BEN and First Horizon FHN are also witnessing increases in their expense bases.

Franklin Resources witnessed a CAGR of 7.9% over the last three years (ended fiscal 2025). The uptrend continued in the first quarter of 2026. Though strategic acquisitions, organic growth efforts and steady AUM growth will likely support Franklin Resources’ financial in the long term, its ongoing investments in technology, higher fundraising-related costs and additional expenses from integrating specialist investment managers may still weigh on near-term growth.

Similarly, First Horizon’s non-interest expenses witnessed a six-year (2019-2025) CAGR of 8.9%. Though First Horizon’s diversified product offerings and strategic buyouts support its financials in the long term, rising investment in technology and personnel expenses is likely to keep costs elevated in the near term.

TROW’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

T. Rowe Price’s shares have declined 15.2% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s fall of 19.6%.



Currently, TROW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

