Will Strong Offshore Demand Continue to Power TechnipFMC's Growth?

TechnipFMC plc FTI continues to attract investor attention as its subsea business expands rapidly, bolstering long-term growth prospects. The company’s Subsea Opportunities list — representing potential projects expected to be awarded over the next 24 months — has reached a record $29 billion, marking the sixth consecutive quarterly increase. Despite a substantial number of recent project awards, the opportunity pipeline continues to grow, reflecting robust offshore activity and providing greater visibility into FTI’s future revenue streams.



Image Source: TechnipFMC plc

FTI’s management has raised its Subsea outlook, expecting 2026 revenues of $9.2-$9.6 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21-22%. This implies roughly 16% growth in subsea EBITDA from 2025, reflecting confidence in converting its backlog into stronger financial performance.

FTI’s integrated iEPCI model differentiates it by handling both design and construction, enabling earlier client engagement, improved project economics and the use of proprietary Subsea 2.0 technologies for complex offshore developments.

Growing industry interest in greenfield offshore developments and new exploration frontiers — including regions such as Brazil’s Equatorial margin — further supports the long-term outlook for TechnipFMC. As offshore investment accelerates, TechnipFMC is well positioned to capture high-value subsea contracts, reinforcing its leadership in deepwater project execution.

Comparing FTI With Rivals

FTI’s integrated subsea model sets it apart in the market, but rivals such as Oceaneering International OII and SLB SLB follow alternative paths, highlighting the varied strategies within the subsea industry.

Oceaneering’s ROV Focus

Oceaneering works in subsea robotics and services, operating the world’s largest fleet of more than 250 Work Class ROVs for inspections, interventions and hardware support. Unlike FTI, which handles entire projects, Oceaneering focuses on specialized services such as ROV-based vessel operations, umbilicals and asset integrity management. The company generated $2.8 billion in revenues in 2025 and expects EBITDA of $390-$440 million in 2026. This focused approach provides steady maintenance demand, but revenues can fluctuate with project activity, as seen in fourth-quarter 2025, which was down 6.3% year over year.

SLB’s Broad Subsea Play

SLB competes in the subsea market through its OneSubsea joint venture, offering standardized production systems — such as trees, manifolds and controls — via its iEPCI model. The company is targeting more than $10 billion in multi-year bookings. With revenues of around $35.7 billion in 2025, SLB is far larger than FTI, which has about $9 billion in revenues. However, SLB’s focus is spread across digital, production and offshore services, which reduces its exposure to subsea-specific risks but also means it does not dominate the iEPCI niche the way FTI does.

FTI’s Strong Momentum Supports an Outperform View

FTI’s strong operational momentum is also reflected in its stock performance. Over the past six months, FTI’s shares have surged 68.1%, outperforming Oceaneering, which gained 44.4%, and SLB, which rose 39.1% over the same period. The stock also outpaced the broader Zacks Oil and Gas Field Services sub-industry, which increased 40.5%.



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Six-Month Stock Performance Snapshot

Analysts have grown increasingly optimistic about FTI’s earnings outlook. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has risen 5.86% for 2026 and 7.21% for 2027, indicating growing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FTI’s financial strength further enhances its investment appeal. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63 is significantly lower than the industry average of 44.62, indicating a stronger balance sheet and reduced financial risk.



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The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). With strong earnings expectations, improving analyst sentiment and continued subsea demand, an outperform stance appears justified for FTI shares.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.