Will a Strategic Pivot to China Save Struggling Wendy's?

Key Points

Wendy's U.S. sales are falling sharply, down 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026.

International sales are a bright spot for Wendy's and grew 6% systemwide in the first quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Wendy's ›

Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) is hoping a strategic move into China will reignite the brand that has struggled mightily in the U.S. in recent years. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain announced its first-quarter results on May 8, and the numbers were not good.

Global sales fell 5.5% in the first quarter, largely driven by weak U.S. restaurant performance, which was down 7.8%. This is an acceleration of the brand's weakening sales performance compared to the same period last year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Wendy's has closed more than 200 locations in the U.S. in the past year. However bad it may be at home, Wendy's recently signed a new agreement with China to open up to 1,000 restaurants over the next decade. This is a bold move for the company, but it isn't unheard of, as competitors such as McDonald's and Starbucks already have established footprints in China.

This is all part of an internal initiative called "Project Fresh," which will also focus on menu upgrades such as a spicy chicken sandwich.

The move to China should give Wendy's investors some hope. International sales have been a bright spot for the chain. Frankly, the company needed to make a bold move to right the ship, and this is the most promising pivot available.

Wendy's investors will still need to remain patient since this is a multiyear effort, but with the stock priced so low right now -- if you're bullish on more American burgers in China -- it could be a good time to buy and hold for a while. Wendy's stock is down more than 31% over the past 12 months and more than 63% over the past five years. Its trailing P/E ratio is only about 9.5. There's a long road ahead, but the future of Wendy's hinges on its success outside of the U.S.

Should you buy stock in Wendy's right now?

Before you buy stock in Wendy's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wendy's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,205!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,384,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.