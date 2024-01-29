Will Solid Client & Datacenter Aid AMD's Q4 Earnings Growth?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to report growth in the Client segment, both on a year-over-year and sequential basis, in fourth-quarter 2023 earnings, set to be released on Jan 30.



AMD’s fourth-quarter top-line growth is expected to have benefited from an improving PC market.



Per Gartner’s latest report, global PC shipments totaled 63.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 0.3% year over year.



The reintroduction of the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors for high-end desktop users is noteworthy. AMD also introduced its flagship laptop graphics processor, Radeon RX 7900M, the fastest AMD Radeon GPU ever developed for laptops.

Client revenues are expected to have increased 19.4% year over year to $1.18 billion, per our model.



Diversified Product Portfolio: Key to AMD’s Prospects

AMD benefits from a robust product portfolio and expanding partner base. It continues to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs.



AMD, along with its partners, continues to offer solutions that enable greater data center consolidation. Its partnerships with the likes of Dell Technologies DELL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm Amazon Web Services, Alibaba and Oracle have been key catalysts.



Cloud providers like Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba and Oracle have already deployed Genoa. Microsoft Azure announced the first Genoa-X HPC instances that offer more than five times higher performance in technical computing workloads compared to their prior generation.



Dell is leveraging AMD EPYC fourth-generation CPUs in its latest PowerEdge C6615 server. In combination with OpenManage Enterprise software, Dell servers enable cloud service providers to intelligently monitor their systems and deliver more efficient computing services.



Moreover, AMD is expanding its data center footprint with the new Instinct MI300X accelerator. It combines CDNA 3 architecture and Zen 4 CPUs to deliver robust performance for HPC and AI workloads.



Microsoft is using AMD’s Instinct accelerator portfolio in its new Azure ND MI300x v5 virtual machine series, optimized for AI workloads.



Our model estimates for Data Center revenues are pegged at $2.27 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.3%.



