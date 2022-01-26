Will Solid Broadband Demand Aid Clearfield (CLFD) Q1 Earnings?

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 27. In the quarter, the company is likely to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues due to strong broadband demand in the rural markets.

Factors at Play

Clearfield is likely to have benefited from higher infrastructure investments by communication service providers to improve their broadband network capabilities to meet the exponential growth in data traffic. Increasing work-from-home trend amid rising coronavirus infections and replacement of equipment of China-based firms like Huawei and ZTE with that manufactured by domestic firms is likely to have led to top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



During the fiscal first quarter, Clearfield launched a new small form factor FLATdrop cable that can be placed in any-and-all environments, including direct bury, in conduit, aerial lashed and aerial self-supporting, thereby reducing expensive real estate challenges such as pole usage. This space-saving, cost-effective, easy installation product is likely to have lowered the operating costs of carriers for fiber deployment. It is expected to have generated incremental revenues for the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues of the company stands at $42 million, indicating an improvement from $27 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 49 cents per share. It had reported earnings of 23 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.

