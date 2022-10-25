Will Solid AWS Momentum Aid Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 Earnings?

Amazon AMZN is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27.



Amazon is expected to have continued gaining from solid momentum in the rapidly growing cloud market on the back of its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS).



We note that the growing popularity and strong adoption of AWS have been aiding Amazon in generating high margins from its cloud business. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



AWS revenues were $19.7 billion in second-quarter 2022, accounting for 16% of net sales, rising 33% year over year. AWS’s operating income improved 36.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $5.7 billion.



We believe that an expanding customer base and a strong discount offering for long-term deals are likely to have driven the AWS top line in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 AWS net sales is pegged at $20.8 billion, indicating an improvement of 29.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Factors to Consider

The expanding data center network, and an increasing number of AWS regions and availability zones are likely to have acted as tailwinds.



In the third quarter, AWS launched a cloud region in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expand its cloud footprint in the Asia-Pacific. The new region emerges as the second AWS Middle East region of AWS.



In addition, strength across the AWS cloud services portfolio is expected to have continued benefiting the segment’s performance in the first quarter.



Both factors are expected to have aided Amazon in sustaining momentum among its existing customers and attracting new ones.



In the third quarter, AWS was selected by Pick n Pay as the latter’s strategic cloud provider. Pick n Pay leverages AWS services to advance the supply-chain network of its stores, develop digital customer experiences in omni-channel grocery and streamline its operations.



CEAT LTD also leverages AWS cloud capabilities, such as the Internet of Things, analytics, business intelligence and machine learning to invent intelligent tires and carry out its smart manufacturing process seamlessly.



Further, AWS was picked by Delta Air Lines as its preferred cloud provider. Additionally, AWS was chosen by Prasar Bharati News Services in India.



The impacts of the strengthening customer base are likely to have driven AWS's top-line growth in the third quarter.



However, growing inflationary pressure and intensifying competition in the cloud market might have been headwinds to the stock.

