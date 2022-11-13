Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?

If the cost of living continues to rise, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will likely increase again in October 2023. Unfortunately, that's only part of the picture. In reality, many SNAP households will see a significant decrease in their benefits. Read on for two reasons why -- and one potential saving grace. These three factors will have the biggest impact on SNAP benefits in 2023.

1. End of emergency allotments

During the COVID-19 pandemic, states across the country boosted SNAP benefits by paying extra emergency allotments. While some states have already stopped making these extra payments, many continue to do so. It's hard to overstate the benefit of this additional cash. Although 1 in 10 Americans still experienced food insecurity in 2021, hunger actually fell compared with the year before.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

The total monthly SNAP payment usually gets calculated by taking the maximum benefit for that household and then making certain deductions. Under the emergency provisions, all SNAP recipients get the maximum benefit for their household size. Households who already receive the maximum still get an extra $95. Plus, states can waive a restriction that only lets people claim for three months in every three years.

However, these emergency provisions are only an option for individual states while the public health emergency is in place. And it won't last forever. Right now, the health emergency is due to expire on Jan. 11, 2023. It has been renewed every 90 days since it was announced in Jan. 2020, but we don't yet know if authorities will introduce another 90 day extension.

Even if it gets extended beyond January, the public emergency will almost certainly end at some point next year. When it does, millions could lose their health insurance as well as extra food benefit payments. As a release from the Food Research and Action Center put it, "Families face a looming hunger cliff."

2. SNAP benefit amounts aren't due to change again until Oct. 2023

Almost every American household has been impacted by spiraling living costs this year and lower income families have been hardest hit. At the start of each fiscal year (the start of October), SNAP benefits are adjusted to match changes in living costs. For example, SNAP benefits increased by 12.5% in October. The maximum benefit for a family of four is now $939. The trouble is the system simply isn't set up for double-digit price increases across a single year. Annual adjustments only go so far in times of high inflation.

As time passes, our dollars -- whether SNAP benefits or cash in the bank -- don't buy as much. If inflation continues to rise at its current rate, food prices could rise another 10% or more by Sept. 2023. Let's hope this doesn't happen. But unless the system changes or inflation slows, with every passing month, people will get less food for the same amount of benefits.

3. President Biden wants to eradicate hunger

On the plus side, President Biden recently announced a "National Strategy for Hunger, Nutrition, and Health" and SNAP benefits feature in several parts of the plan. Biden wants to expand SNAP eligibility and also add more incentives for healthy eating. This might involve expanding the SNAP Double Up Food Bucks scheme that gives people twice the amount of fruit and vegetables for their money.

However, it isn't clear how much of the hunger eradication strategy the government will be able to push through as the idea doesn't have much bipartisan support. Whatever happens at a political level, the plan already includes $8 billion in commitments from businesses and other organizations, which will help in some way to reduce food insecurity.

The other benefit of Biden's commitment to eradicate hunger is that the issue is on the government's radar. It may mean authorities find other ways to ease the pain if and when the emergency SNAP provisions end. It is extremely unlikely SNAP benefits will increase before October, but there are other ways to help low-income families.

Reducing food costs

Right now, many households will receive less SNAP food benefits in 2023. In part because their money won't go as far, and in part because some will lose the extra emergency food payments. For low-income households who are already grappling with increased housing and utility costs, this will be a big blow.

If you're a SNAP recipient, you're probably already an expert in finding bargains and stretching your food dollars. Every little bit helps, so try to find cash back apps that work with your EBT payment card. If you have room in the cupboard to store bulk purchases, and room in the freezer to store batch cooking and leftovers, both are good ways to cut costs.

SNAP is not the only food assistance program out there. If you can't put food on the table, see if you qualify for any additional help -- for example, there's help for school lunches, help for seniors, and help for women who are pregnant or have small children. In an emergency, you can also look for a local food pantry or soup kitchen. Call United Way on 211 to find out what help is available.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.