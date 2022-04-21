Will Segment Sales Hurt General Dynamics' (GD) Q1 Earnings?

General Dynamics Corporation GDis set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27 before market open.

General Dynamics delivered an earnings surprise of 3.72% in the last four quarters, on average. The dismal performance across most of its business segments is likely to impact its first-quarter results, while increased expenses might have hurt the bottom line.

Aerospace Unit’s Performance to Remain Gloomy

General Dynamics’ Aerospace business unit is projected to benefit from the strong order activity at Gulfstream and the recovery in air travel, which tends to boost aircraft demand. However, first-quarter revenues of the segment are likely to have been adversely impacted by lower delivery rates.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Aerospace segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $1,627 million, indicating a 13.8% decline from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Marine Systems – a Growth Driver

The Marine Systems segment can be expected to deliver an improved top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter, buoyed by the increased demand for shipbuilding from the U.S. Navy.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Marine segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $2,519 million, indicating a 1.4% improvement from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Lower Demand to Hit Combat Systems

The lower sales volume due to lower demand on account of the constrained budget environment faced by the U.S. Army is likely to have impacted the top line of Combat Systems in the to-be-reported quarter. However, the international growth of its Abrams and wheel combat vehicles may have partially offset downward pressure on the revenue performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Combat Systems segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $1,731 million, indicating a 4.9% decline from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Chip Shortage to Impact Technologies Unit

The Technologies unit’s revenues in the first quarter are likely to have been dented by the short supply of chips and other key components of mission systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Technologies unit’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $3,111 million, indicating a 2.8% decrease from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Other Factors to Note

The soft revenue performance of the majority of its segments makes us skeptical about General Dynamics’ overall top line in the first quarter. Additionally, the increased research and development expenses related to the ongoing product development efforts, including flight test activities for the G700, are likely to have an adverse impact on GD’s soon-to-be-reported quarterly earnings.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.95 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earningsis pegged at $2.49 per share, indicating growth of 0.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for General Dynamics this time. A stock needs to have the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as given below.

General Dynamics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

