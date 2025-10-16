Will Robust Cardiovascular Performance Fuel BSX's Q3 Earnings?

Boston Scientific BSX is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, before market open.

The renowned medical device manufacturer posted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.17%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.11%.

BSX’s Q3 Estimates

For the third quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.97 billion, indicating an increase of 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating 12.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of BSX’s Q3 Earnings

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s third-quarter earnings have remained unchanged at 71 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced BSX’s Q3 Performance

MedSurg

The division is likely to have maintained the solid sales momentum over the past few quarters. Within this segment, the Endoscopy business is expected to have benefited from the performance of its clinically differentiated Axios platform, along with strong adoption of OverStitch and Mantis clip, two groundbreaking technologies in its growing endoluminal surgery franchise.

Furthermore, the Urology business is likely to have gained from its core stone management and prosthetic urology franchises. Rezum’s expanded indication for large glands in the United States might have contributed to the top-line growth. Additionally, the integration of the Axonics acquisition is likely to have further progressed in the third quarter, adding highly complementary innovations to this portfolio.

Growth in Neuromodulation is expected to have been supported by both the Brain and Pain franchises. In the second quarter, Boston Scientific saw improving growth in Deep Brain Stimulation, driven by the accelerated use of the Cartesia X/HX leads and the Illumina 3D programming algorithm in the United States. We assume the positive trend to have extended into the third quarter as well. Also, the robust uptake of Intercept is likely to have persisted, supported by robust clinical evidence.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MedSurg’s revenues is currently pegged at $1.70 billion, suggesting a 15% year-over-year increase.

Cardiovascular

In the quarter under review, Boston Scientific’s Cardiology business is likely to have delivered another stellar performance. Within this, the Interventional Cardiology Therapies unit might have gained from strong growth in the coronary therapies franchise, supported by the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon — a novel treatment for coronary in-stent restenosis.

The imaging franchise is likely to have contributed meaningfully to the overall segment’s growth. A major development in the previous quarter that might have contributed to the top-line growth was the completion of the SoniVie acquisition, which added an ultrasound-based renal denervation therapy for the treatment of hypertension.

Further, WATCHMAN is expected to have been a key contributor, with strong concurrent uptake likely helping expand its market share. The complete conversion to WATCHMAN FLX Pro, the company’s third-generation, market-leading technology, is likely to have boosted the U.S. performance. Cardiac Rhythm Management sales might have benefited from the latest generation LUX-Dx II launch in Europe in the second quarter. The expanded conduction system pacing portfolio in the United States and Europe might have contributed further.

Boston Scientific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Boston Scientific Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boston Scientific Corporation Quote

Electrophysiology, which grew a remarkable 94% in the first quarter, might have continued to witness robust commercial demand for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System.

The Peripheral Interventions unit is also expected to have performed well, led by strength in the Interventional Oncology and embolization franchise. The performance should have also been boosted by recent acquisitions, such as Intera Medical, which developed the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump. Meanwhile, the vascular franchise is likely to post strong sales growth in both arterial and venous product lines for the third quarter.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, BSX’s Cardiovascular revenues are expected to improve 19.6% year over year to $3.27 million.

What Our Model Unveils for BSX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Boston Scientific has an Earnings ESP of -1.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +32.65% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 329.87%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 147.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results soon.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ANIP’s third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 29.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

IDXX’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.