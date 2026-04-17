Will Robust Cardiovascular Performance Fuel BSX's Q1 Earnings?

Boston Scientific BSX is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the renowned medical device manufacturer posted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.56%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%.

BSX’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.19 billion, indicating an increase of 11.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, indicating 6.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of BSX’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s first-quarter earnings have remained unchanged at 80 cents per share over the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced BSX’s Q1 Performance

MedSurg

The division is expected to have maintained the solid sales momentum in the first quarter. Within this segment, the Endoscopy business benefited from strong performance across its endoluminal surgery, imaging systems and endobariatric franchises, with the endobariatric segment supported by favorable reimbursement for ESG procedures.

The Urology business also seems to have returned to growth, driven by new product launches and continued strength in the sacral neuromodulation franchise. In March, Asurys Fluid Management System received FDA 510(k) clearance, enhancing capabilities in endoscopic urologic procedures, including ureteroscopies.

Within Neuromodulation, the brain franchise is expected to have delivered robust growth, supported by the Cartesia X and Illumina 3D platforms. The pain franchise continues to build momentum following the Nalu acquisition, which adds peripheral nerve stimulation to the portfolio. Additionally, expanded reimbursement coverage for the Intracept procedure and the full launch of the Intracept EDGE Stylet are likely to have contributed positively to BSX’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MedSurg’s revenues is currently pegged at $1.63 billion, suggesting a 3.6% year-over-year increase.

Boston Scientific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Boston Scientific Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boston Scientific Corporation Quote

Cardiovascular

In the quarter under review, Boston Scientific’s Cardiology business is likely to have delivered another stellar performance. Within this, the Interventional Cardiology & Vascular Therapies unit might have gained from strong growth in the coronary therapies franchise, supported by the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon — a novel treatment for coronary in-stent restenosis. WATCHMAN is expected to have been a key contributor, with robust adoption likely supporting continued market share gains.

Cardiac Rhythm Management sales might have benefited from the addition of complementary bioenvelope and ongoing momentum within its Diagnostics business.

Within the Peripheral Interventions unit, Arterial growth is expected to have been driven by the performance in Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (“TCAR”), supported by the recent launch of ENROUTE in China. The Venous business is likely to be driven by continued strength in Varithena and EkoSonic Endovascular System (“EKOS”).

The Interventional Oncology & Embolization business might have grown, driven by the category-leading embolization and cancer therapies portfolio with ongoing strength in cryoablation. The Electrophysiology unit might have continued to witness robust commercial demand for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX’s Cardiovascular revenues implies a year-over-year improvement of 12.9% to $3.09 million.

What Our Model Unveils for BSX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is exactly the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Boston Scientific has an Earnings ESP of +0.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AGEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies an increase of 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

BIIB’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 19.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS suggests a 17.7% year-over-year improvement.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.