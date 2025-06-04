Will Rivian's Charging Update Help It Catch Up With Rivals?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is rolling out a new over-the-air software update to add manual preconditioning for the high-voltage battery for DC fast charging to R1S and R1T. This update, available for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 models, enables users to precondition the battery pack in preparation for fast charging without relying on the vehicle’s built-in navigation system. A banner will now notify drivers when the battery is warming or cooling and when the process is complete.



In addition to battery preconditioning, the software version 2025.18 includes a redesigned Energy App with two distinct tabs. The Energy Monitor provides detailed insights into energy consumption by different systems, while the Charging Tab features a smart reminder that alerts users when to unplug during long trips. If a destination is set in the car’s navigation, the system estimates when the battery has sufficient charge to reach the endpoint, which potentially reduces the need to charge up to 80% each time and saves time on the road.



Charging speeds have also been improved for some versions of the R1S and R1T. The DC fast charge time for the first-generation with the Max Pack battery has been reduced. Similar enhancements have been applied to second-generation models with Max and Standard Packs. Additionally, Gen 2 vehicles with the Large Pack can now reach a peak charging rate of 215 kW, with shorter charging times for 10-80% top-ups.



Though not revolutionary, as similar features have long been available in Tesla TSLA EVs, the latest updates reflect Rivian’s commitment to refining its EV user experience. Rivian carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Players Enhancing EV Charging Experience

Tesla’s Supercharger network has become a critical component of the company’s ecosystem. Last year, Tesla added more than 10,000 new Supercharger stalls, expanding into three new countries and growing the global network by 19% year over year to more than 65,000 stalls. In total, the network delivered more than 5.2 terawatt-hours of energy — enough to offset 5.5 billion kilograms of CO2 and replace 2.4 billion liters of gasoline.



Volkswagen Group VWAGY is also rapidly expanding its electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Through subsidiaries like Electrify America and partnerships such as Ionity in Europe, Volkswagen is fast solidifying its presence in the space. Earlier this year, Volkswagen joined forces with XPeng to build super-fast charging networks for zero-emission vehicles in China.

Rivian’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Rivian has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year-to-date. RIVN shares have gained 8% compared against the industry’s decline of 14.8%.

YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, Rivian appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 2.58, lower than its industry’s 2.75.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Estimates Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up 42 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

