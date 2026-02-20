Will Rising Gold Production Support Allied Gold's Performance in 2026?

Allied Gold Corporation AAUC recorded higher gold output in the final quarter of 2025. According to the latest preliminary results, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company produced 117,004 ounces of gold, the highest output recorded in the year. AAUC’s total gold production for 2025 reached 379,081 ounces, which surpassed its guidance of above 375,000 ounces. The rise in output was driven by higher ore grades and more ore mined at its operating mines.



Also, the fourth-quarter gold production was 34% higher than the average of the first three quarters of 2025. At Sadiola mines, 57,191 ounces of gold were produced, aided by higher-grade ore. Bonikro mine produced 33,279 ounces of gold after gaining access to better-quality ore. Agbaou delivered 26,534 ounces of gold, driven by better mining and higher processing levels.



For 2026, Allied Gold expects to produce 385,000-425,000 ounces of gold from its current mines. Also, the Kurmuk Project is expected to start producing in mid-2026 and add 100,000-150,000 ounces. This brings total production guidance for 2026 to 485,000-575,000 ounces. The company is drilling to increase gold resources and extend mine life at Ashashire and Dish Mountain as well. It is worth noting that Allied Gold expects to produce 640,000-680,000 ounces in 2027.

Snapshot of Allied Gold’s Peers

Barrick Mining Corporation B produced 3.26 million ounces of gold and 220,000 tons of copper in 2025. Barrick had 85 million ounces (oz) of proven and probable gold reserves at the end of 2025. Barrick generated total revenues of roughly $16.9 billion in 2025.



In 2025, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s AEM payable gold production was 3,447,367 ounces, above the midpoint of the 2025 guidance range. Agnico Eagle’s production costs per ounce was $965. Agnico Eagle’s total cash costs per ounce of $979 and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce of $1,339 were slightly above the top end of 2025 guidance.

AAUC’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Allied Gold have surged 92.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 39.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AAUC is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58X, below the industry’s average of 14.3X. Allied Gold carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAUC’s 2026 earnings has increased 5.8% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allied Gold Corporation (AAUC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.