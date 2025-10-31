Will Rigetti's Support on NVQLink Speed Up Hybrid Quantum Computing?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI announcement that it supports NVIDIA’s new open-platform NVQLink initiative signals a strategic shift from pure quantum hardware toward hybrid quantum-classical ecosystems. NVQLink is a platform that unites quantum processors and control systems with NVIDIA AI supercomputing, delivering a turnkey solution for integrating and scaling hybrid quantum-classical workflows. By participating in NVQLink, Rigetti positions its quantum processors and control stack to plug into a larger GPU-supercomputing environment, potentially extending its addressable market beyond quantum-only systems. For investors, this indicates alignment with a broader trend around merging quantum and classical compute under one workflow.

From a commercial standpoint, this collaboration may enhance Rigetti’s relevance in large-scale compute deployments. NVQLink is described as an open platform for AI supercomputing and quantum integration, suggesting participation from multiple hardware vendors and system integrators. Rigetti’s role as an early supporter places it within a developing framework that could enable hybrid systems across enterprise and government computing. If hybrid workloads accelerate, Rigetti could be positioned to benefit through system integrations, technology partnerships or adjacent services.

The timeline and commercial impact of this initiative remain uncertain. The release does not provide details on deployment schedules, customer pipelines or expected revenue streams associated with NVQLink participation. Future outcomes will likely depend on how quickly hybrid quantum-GPU systems mature, how effectively Rigetti’s processors integrate into those architectures, and whether adoption expands beyond research-focused environments. As a result, NVQLink represents an emerging opportunity whose eventual financial contribution will become clearer as market traction develops.

Peers Updates

IonQ IONQ has sharpened its quantum roadmap with the acquisitions of Oxford Ionics and Lightsynq, boosting its ion-trap and photonic interconnect capabilities to support more scalable, higher-performing systems. These deals significantly expand its IP portfolio to more than 1,000 assets, reinforcing its competitive position. The added technology breadth is expected to speed progress in both quantum computing and quantum networking, aligning IonQ with rising demand for hybrid quantum solutions. Collectively, these steps highlight IonQ’s evolution from research-driven development toward broader commercial adoption and greater ecosystem influence within the fast-moving quantum landscape.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ is strengthening its position in quantum-safe security, joining the Oracle Defense Ecosystem to deepen access to secure government and enterprise networks. The company was also selected by the UK’s NCSC to support post-quantum cryptography migration, adding notable industry validation. In parallel, Fabric Networks licensed Arqit’s NetworkSecure platform to roll out quantum-safe encryption at scale, reflecting early commercial uptake. Together, these developments point to increasing market recognition and practical deployment, while Arqit continues working to convert partnerships into durable revenue streams.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have gained 178.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 21.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 24.91, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.