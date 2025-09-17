Will Rigetti's C-DAC Partnership Translate Into New Revenue Streams?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI newly announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is more than a symbolic gesture; it may pave concrete paths toward recurring revenue. Under the agreement, Rigetti and C-DAC will collaborate on hybrid quantum computing systems, jointly developing superconducting quantum hardware, cryogenic electronics and advanced processor fabrication. The partnership also plans workforce development and application-workflow projects targeting government labs and academia in India, aligning with the country’s “ChipIN” program to bolster domestic semiconductor design and R&D capabilities.

Beyond the C-DAC agreement, Rigetti has established a series of partnerships in 2025 that underscore its broader commercialization efforts. In August 2025, the company collaborated with Montana State University to launch the QCORE facility, installing a 9-qubit Novera quantum processing unit on-site, making MSU the first academic institution to host a Rigetti QPU. In May 2025, Rigetti signed an MOU with Norma Inc. to deliver an 84-qubit quantum cloud service via Norma’s Q Platform in South Korea, expanding access to its hardware in Asian markets. Earlier, in February 2025, Rigetti entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Quanta Computers, a five-year partnership exceeding $100 million in joint investment aimed at accelerating the development of hybrid quantum systems and complementary capabilities.

Peers Updates

D-Wave Quantum QBTS continues to advance its annealing-based systems with the rollout of early previews for its Advantage2 platform, which is designed to offer higher connectivity and improved performance for real-world optimization problems. The company is also developing new software toolkits that enable developers to build hybrid applications combining quantum annealing with classical computing resources, thereby positioning its platform as more accessible to enterprise users and researchers.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, meanwhile, has been focusing on photonic quantum technologies, with recent updates including the shipment of its first commercial entangled photon source to a research institution and the development of a quantum photonic vibrometer for precision sensing applications. The company has also introduced early solutions in quantum cybersecurity, including its first commercial product sale to a U.S. financial institution, highlighting a strategy that emphasizes practical, niche applications of photonic quantum systems.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have gained 31% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 23.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 11.7, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.