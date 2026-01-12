Will Rigetti Computing Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

Rigetti Computing is taking the same path that many of the legacy tech companies are.

Rigetti Computing recently missed out on a huge military contract.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Quantum computing was a hot and cold industry during 2025. It started the year in a cooling phase after seeing huge demand in December 2024. Then, it slowly warmed up throughout the year before peaking in October. Now, we're in a bit of a cooling-off phase, which is the perfect time to buy some of these stocks.

One that investors have focused on with huge potential for 2026 is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Rigetti Computing is a fairly small company, with a market cap of about $8 billion. If the quantum computing market is as large as some think it will be, Rigetti could be a great stock to buy in expectation that it will rocket higher. But will it make you a millionaire? Let's find out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Rigetti Computing is going up against some stiff competition

The quantum computing industry is full of worthy competitors. There are other small start-ups like IonQ and D-Wave Quantum that are fighting to ensure that their technology is the go-to option in the field. There are also legacy tech stalwarts, like Alphabet, Microsoft, and IBM, that are competing in this realm. These legacy businesses have resources that Rigetti could only dream of to throw at quantum computing, giving them a massive advantage. This is just one factor that's working against Rigetti, but there is another one I'm concerned about, too.

Quantum computing has different approaches. The most common is known as superconducting, where a particle is cooled to near absolute zero so that its movements are slow enough to be harnessed for quantum computing. That's the technique that Rigetti has selected, but it's also the same path that nearly every one of the tech giants has chosen. While Rigetti could still prevail, trying to compete in the same way as a company with far greater resources is a more difficult road than exploring alternative computing methods like IonQ and D-Wave Quantum have done.

This is a second strike against Rigetti Computing in its odds of making you a millionaire. Is there a third?

Rigetti Computing lost out on a huge contract recently

One of the most important contracts for any quantum computing company to win is from DARPA, or Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The winner of this contract will be selected to be the quantum computing supplier of choice for government defense agencies, which is a huge contract to win, as it gives the winner instant credibility in the commercial sector as well.

There are three stages in this trial, and Rigetti was among those selected in the first stage. Fifteen companies were selected for the initial trial, and 11 moved on to the next stage. Rigetti was not one of them.

That's a huge blow for the company and shows that Rigetti's technology isn't as far along as some of its competition. It's entirely possible that Rigetti Computing makes a comeback over the next few years and becomes a solid quantum computing option, but is it worth the risk?

There will be far more losers than winners in the quantum computing realm, and early signs show that Rigetti isn't panning out. As a result, I think the chances are pretty low of Rigetti Computing being a millionaire-maker stock, and relying on one stock to help you reach millionaire status isn't a wise investing choice anyway. Rigetti can still prove us all wrong, but there are many better alternatives. One of those is an ETF that focuses on quantum computing. This gives you exposure to all of the small upstarts alongside legacy companies that are competing in the quantum computing sector.

Quantum ETFs are a great option for many investors and provide an almost guaranteed upside with limited downside risk, as long as quantum computing actually does come about in the next few years.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.