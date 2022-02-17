Will Remote Work Decrease Productivity in the Long Term?

In this Backstage Pass segment, recorded on Feb. 4, industrial organizational psychologist Dr. Elora Voyles joins Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren to discuss the hidden costs of remote work. Voyles details a study of 60,000 Microsoft employees that showed how remote work can cause communication to become siloed in large organizations.

{% sfr %}

Rachel Warren: There was a six-month study that's been reported on widely that was conducted by Microsoft, and the study was of 60,000 of its employees over a six-month period. It was published in Nature. The study concluded that while a remote working model could increase employee productivity in the near term, it could potentially have the opposite effect over the long term. What's your view on this?

Elora Voyles: Well, I think that Yang and colleagues had a great point when they wrote their article. The research does highlight that there are some hidden effects of hybrid and remote work, and when we have this large-scale remote work switch, it can impact our communication in the organization. As their results showed, the communication became a lot more siloed. People weren't reaching across different networks to chat or to develop ideas.

This can be a hidden cost as well, in addition to the Zoom ceiling. Very much like the Zoom ceiling, I think it means that we need to wield remote work as a tool carefully. We need to be thoughtful about how we're using it and intentional. Knowing this and having this valuable research can help managers decide, "Let's have a brainstorming session or a get together session once a week across different departments so that we can share ideas." It requires that active management to alleviate these potential downsides that we may not have been aware of.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rachel Warren owns Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Microsoft and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.