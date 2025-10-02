Will Ralph Lauren's Next Great Chapter Plan & Digital Push Aid?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is benefiting from its unique brand portfolio, product innovations and strategic execution of its Next Great Chapter plan. The company is advancing its digital transformation through personalization, data-driven insights and seamless omnichannel experiences. RL leverages advanced data analytics to tailor product recommendations, optimize pricing and refine marketing strategies across regions.



Ralph Lauren’s Next Great Chapter initiative serves as the foundation of its growth strategy, emphasizing brand elevation, consumer centricity and operational agility. This strategy is designed to create a more balanced global footprint by expanding into high-growth markets, such as Asia, while strengthening its presence in core regions. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales increased 13%, backed by positive retail comps in all regions and channels.



Ralph Lauren is optimizing distribution, strengthening wholesale partnerships and enhancing its retail network to reinforce its premium positioning. The company has been experiencing significant growth in its digital channels across key regions. Continuous investments in personalization, mobile capabilities and loyalty integration have strengthened digital sales, enabling it to make deeper engagements with younger and more diverse consumer segments. Digital sales were up 19% in North America, 11% in Europe and 35% in Asia during the reported quarter.



Ralph Lauren’s retail and wholesale operations remain core pillars of its premium lifestyle business, contributing to a balanced and diversified revenue mix. Management is confident that the Next Great Chapter plan will drive sustainable growth, expand market share and reinforce its leadership in the luxury lifestyle space.

Ralph Lauren Peers’ Strategic Efforts

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI, which is a designer and manufacturer of apparel essentials for men, women and children in the US and internationally, is executing a focused transformation involving innovation, portfolio optimization and cost discipline. New category launches, coupled with stronger marketing and technology-driven efficiencies, are helping HBI reinvigorate its core brands and broaden its consumer reach. As Hanesbrands continues to streamline operations and invest in growth platforms, it is well-placed to enhance profitability and build a more resilient foundation.



PVH Corp. PVH, which is a branded clothing company, is unlocking growth by revitalizing its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, through bold marketing campaigns, global collaborations and sharper product assortments. PVH’s emphasis on its key product growth, digital-first engagement and international expansion is driving stronger consumer resonance across key markets. Its PVH+ Plan focuses on product excellence, consumer engagement, digital expansion and operational efficiencies, driving sustainable profitability. Strategic cost savings, disciplined financial management and a robust licensing business enhance PVH’s competitiveness.



Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, is benefiting from its ACCELERATE strategy. Efforts such as brand elevation, global expansion and disciplined business management drive growth. COLM is focused on revitalizing its Columbia brand by executing the ACCELERATE growth strategy, which is designed to strengthen brand equity, drive consumer engagement and expand global reach. Columbia is on track with the rollout of its global marketing platform, which will define the brand’s character and voice in the coming years.

