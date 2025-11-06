Will QUBT's New Quantum Deployments Drive Its Commercial Breakout?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or “QCi” is transitioning itself from pure research and development toward scaled-product commercialization, marking a pivotal step in its evolution.

QCi’s product portfolio showcases early revenue streams and diversification across quantum technologies. The company secured a National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) contract to design and produce thin-film lithium niobate ("TFLN") photonic chips, underscoring its advanced foundry and prototyping capabilities. Its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer (“QPV”), delivered to Delft University of Technology (Department of Aerospace Structures and Materials), enables precise, high-speed sensing with single-photon sensitivity and can detect vibration amplitudes as small as 110 nanometers.

Additionally, QCi’s EmuCore reservoir computing device, sold to an automotive manufacturer, demonstrates the firm’s expansion into edge computing and AI, offering fast, energy-efficient processing for tasks like time-series prediction and image recognition. This sale marks a key validation of QCi’s technology in real-world applications and highlights the growing demand for its solutions across diverse industries.

QCi has strengthened its operational base with the launch of its quantum photonic chip foundry in Tempe, AZ, a key milestone marking its shift into full production. The facility serves as a cornerstone of QCi’s multi-phase growth strategy, aimed at scaling capacity, enhancing vertical integration, and supporting expansion into emerging quantum computing markets.

These developments underscore QCi’s emergence as a serious contender in the quantum technology landscape, well-positioned to turn innovation into sustainable revenue growth.

Peer Update

Rigetti Computing RGTI appears to be gaining solid traction as rising interest in hybrid quantum-classical systems fuels stronger demand from government, research, and commercial sectors. A major growth driver is its collaboration with NVIDIA’s NVQLink initiative, which integrates Rigetti’s quantum processors with NVIDIA’s GPU ecosystem, enabling faster model development and improved scalability.

Recently, Rigetti has secured two notable orders for its 9-qubit Novera systems, valued at about $5.7 million in total, one from an Asian technology manufacturer and another from a U.S.-based applied-physics start-up.

Meanwhile, D-Wave Quantum QBTS has transitioned its Advantage2 annealing platform from preview to full commercial release, marking a milestone in its commercialization efforts. The system boasts more than 4,400 qubits, enhanced connectivity, improved coherence, and a higher energy scale. D-Wave is also expanding its hybrid computing tools that combine quantum annealing with classical methods to accelerate adoption across logistics, AI-driven optimization, and financial modeling applications.

QUBT’s Price Performance

Over the past year, QCi’s shares have gained 1122.4%, outperforming the industry’s 17.4% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 19.6% in the same period.

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 2308.00X compared with the industry average of 5.56X.

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged at 25 cents.

