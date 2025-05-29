Will Q4 Results Move NetApp's Stock Up?

Stocks
Note: NTAP FY’2025 ended in April

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with analysts projecting earnings of $1.90 per share on $1.72 billion in revenue. This would represent a 35% year-over-year increase in earnings and a 3% growth in sales compared to the prior year’s figures of $1.41 per share and $1.67 billion in revenue. Historically, NTAP stock has increased 63% of the time following earnings announcements, with a median one-day rise of 4.4% and a maximum observed increase of 18%.

The company expects full-year 2025 revenue to range between $6.49 billion to $6.64 billion. It also expects a non-GAAP operating margin of around 28%-28.5%, resulting in an adjusted EPS expectation of $7.17 to $7.27. The company has $20 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $6.5 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $1.4 Bil in operating profits and net income of $1.1 Bil.

For event-driven traders, historical patterns may offer an edge, whether by positioning ahead of earnings or reacting to post-release moves. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than from individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. See earnings reaction history of all stocks.

NetApp’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

  • There are 19 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 12 positive and 7 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 63% of the time.
  • However, this percentage decreases to 58% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.
  • Median of the 12 positive returns = 4.4%, and median of the 7 negative returns = -5.8%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

NTAP Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of NetApp stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before NetApp. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

 

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors.

