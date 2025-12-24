Will Partnership With Sovato Boost T's Prospects in Digital Health?

AT&T Inc. (T) joins hands with Sovato to improve healthcare access by combining digital health tools with strong connectivity to deliver care more easily and efficiently, even in remote areas. This collaboration helps AT&T move beyond being just a connectivity provider and strengthens its role as a key technology partner for the healthcare industry.

A large number of people in the United States live in regions with shortages of healthcare professionals. Sovato aims to close the gap by offering remote robotic procedures across rural health centers. However, consistent connectivity is critical in such applications. Sovato intends to leverage AT&T’s comprehensive network infrastructure to support remote healthcare services.

AT&T Business supports digital healthcare by providing secure and reliable connectivity, such as 5G and cloud services, that enable safe data sharing for telehealth and remote patient monitoring. Together, Sovato and AT&T Business make healthcare available anywhere by enabling virtual care and remote monitoring, especially for rural and chronically ill patients.

By providing a reliable performance for critical remote procedures, AT&T’s solution reduces downtime and keeps patients safe. Its fast deployment and support help Sovato quickly expand its solutions to more healthcare providers and patients. By using AT&T’s labs, Sovato can test and confirm new network technologies to stay ready for the changing healthcare environment.

The company will now be able to reach rural and underserved areas, providing virtual care and connected health devices, helping more people get healthcare easily and fairly. In the coming days, healthcare efficiency will improve, along with cost control, by helping providers manage patient data better and reducing long-term healthcare expenses for employers and insurers. Such initiatives benefit AT&T commercially by entering into the fast-growing digital health market.

How Are Competitors Faring in the Digital Health Market?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile, US, Inc. (TMUS). Verizon is positioning itself as a key digital health infrastructure provider by using 5G, cloud, and connectivity tools to help doctors provide telehealth, monitor patients remotely, and securely share health data from home devices. Verizon helps hospitals use 5G and network services to manage more data, make faster care decisions, and work more efficiently. The company also provides virtual health care in rural and distant areas.

T Mobile partnered with digital health providers like Zyter to expand telehealth, remote monitoring, and team-based care, especially for underserved patients. T Mobile uses broadband and 5G to help doctors reach rural patients virtually, improving telemedicine and connected care. T Mobile uses its 5G network to provide fast, secure connections for hospitals and clinics.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T has gained 6.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.37, below the industry tally of 1.78.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 0.5% to $2.06 over the past 60 days, while those for 2026 have increased 0.5% to $2.25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.