Will Palantir Stock Crash in 2026?

Key Points

Palantir creates sticky customer relationships and 80% gross margins.

With 55% of revenue tied to government contracts, political shifts and budget pressures pose underappreciated risks to its growth.

Even after a 30% pullback, the stock's valuation metrics remain at extreme levels that require years of flawless execution to justify.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have soared on AI enthusiasm, but its sky-high valuations have some investors nervous. The data analytics company has real strengths -- a unique business model and loyal customers -- but its stock is priced for perfection. Will it crash in 2026?

Palantir's hands-on approach locks in customers

Palantir builds AI-powered software platforms that help clients integrate and make sense of massive amounts of unstructured data scattered across their organizations. This allows decision-makers to make key connections, run complex analyses, and build more efficient systems more quickly and effectively.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But the company's advantage isn't just its cutting-edge technology; it's how it tailors that technology to each client's specific needs. This approach not only creates real value but also keeps customers paying.

Several studies on AI's economic impact in the workplace have shown disappointing results -- especially given the scale of investment and buy-in from corporate leadership. But those studies consistently point to implementation problems rather than issues with the technology itself. Palantir's hands-on approach is designed to avoid this exact pitfall.

The company says it uses "forward-deployed engineers" (FDEs) who are embedded directly with clients. These FDEs start by gaining a deep understanding of a user's internal operations and challenges, then work alongside client teams to mold solutions to their exact needs. This requires more up-front investment, but it means clients aren't left scratching their heads, wondering how exactly the new AI tools are supposed to help.

And beyond delivering value, this model gives the company a durable competitive moat by locking in clients. All that up-front investment of time and resources would have to be repeated with a competitor, or the client would have to build its own systems -- no easy task.

There's a psychological component, too: The company -- which got its start as a military contractor -- purposefully uses military lingo (even calling its FDEs "Deltas") to cultivate camaraderie and a sense that the client and engineers are fighting side by side.

You might expect this individualized approach to eat into margins, but it actually helps keep costs down. Despite sending in teams of engineers, Palantir's specialized solutions make it efficient, and over the last 12 months, it reported impressive gross margins of 80%.

Government contracts bring revenue but also political risk

A significant portion of revenue comes from government contracts -- about 55% as of the last few quarters. While success with the federal government is an asset, it also presents risks.

U.S. federal spending priorities can change significantly from administration to administration, affecting any government contractor's business. So it's notable that Palantir, whose government contracts include the Department of Homeland Security and support for immigration enforcement, is becoming a controversial name. While the current administration continues to add to Palantir's portfolio, future administrations may be more sensitive to public pushback.

Given Palantir's growth and apparent customer satisfaction, it would be easy to dismiss these risks or the possibility of a broader AI market slowdown. But the stock is priced for perfection: It trades at such an extreme multiple that it would need to deliver flawless growth for many years to justify its current valuation.

An extreme valuation leaves little room for error

Much has been said about the stock's valuation, and it's easy for investors to wave this away. But even after its recent 30% decline, an enormous amount of growth is already baked into the stock.

Palantir trades at roughly 170 times forward earnings and nearly 75 times forward sales -- extreme multiples by any measure. Even its price/earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is extreme. This metric accounts for a company's high growth rate, and a PEG under 1 is generally considered attractive; anything over 1.5 raises questions. Palantir's PEG is 2.8.

Will the stock crash in 2026? It's impossible to say for sure, but I think there's a good chance it will see a major correction. With warning signs flashing across the broader economy and the AI market vulnerable to a slowdown, Palantir Technologies' shares face a real risk of falling back to earth in the next year.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.