Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle’s ORCL NetSuite business continues to gain traction in the mid-market segment as more companies shift away from traditional on-premises software toward cloud-based systems. NetSuite delivers a unified, multi-tenant, AI-enabled ERP platform that brings together key business processes, such as finance, operations and analytics into a single system with real-time data visibility. This integrated and scalable approach appeals especially to mid-sized organizations that want to modernize their technology infrastructure efficiently while avoiding the complexity and cost of large, heavily customized enterprise solutions.



The company’s NetSuite Cloud ERP division reached $1.1 billion in revenues during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, registering growth of 14% in USD and 11% in constant currency. This performance positions NetSuite as a significant contributor to Oracle's broader cloud momentum, which saw total cloud revenues climb to $8.9 billion, up 44% in USD and 41% in constant currency.



Oracle continued expanding artificial intelligence functionality across its NetSuite platform during fiscal 2026. Management highlighted the deployment of more than 100 AI agents and AI-powered features designed to automate workflows, improve productivity and enhance business process efficiency. It is noteworthy that enterprises are increasingly shifting from legacy on-premises applications to cloud environments that can better support advanced AI capabilities and real-time data processing. The deeper integration of AI-driven automation within NetSuite strengthens the platform’s appeal among mid-sized businesses pursuing digital transformation initiatives. These businesses are seeking modern cloud-based ERP solutions with embedded intelligence and operational scalability.



The division benefits from Oracle's expanding cloud infrastructure, which provides enhanced platform reliability and geographic reach. Oracle's Remaining Performance Obligations soared 325% year over year to $553 billion, indicating robust future revenue potential. However, NetSuite primarily targets mid-sized businesses, representing a narrower addressable market than Oracle's infrastructure services, which serve enterprises of all sizes. NetSuite’s division faces challenges from a maturing mid-market ERP segment, intense cloud software competition, longer enterprise spending cycles and comparatively slower growth than Oracle’s AI-driven cloud infrastructure business.

Competitive Landscape in Cloud ERP

Microsoft's MSFT Dynamics 365 platform competes directly with NetSuite in the cloud ERP space, leveraging deep integration with the broader Microsoft ecosystem, including Office 365, Teams, and Azure. MSFT's cloud applications business has demonstrated strong momentum, benefiting from its established enterprise relationships and comprehensive productivity suite.



Meanwhile, SAP SAP reported 30% growth in Cloud ERP Suite revenues and a 25% increase in current cloud backlog in constant currency during the first-quarter fiscal 2026, highlighting strong enterprise demand for AI-enabled cloud business applications. SAP has accelerated the adoption of Business AI, ERP migration tools and Business Data Cloud solutions, which help customers modernize operations and improve productivity. The company’s expanding cloud ecosystem, strong partner network and growing AI capabilities intensify competition for Oracle’s NetSuite, particularly among enterprises pursuing large-scale digital transformation initiatives. The rivalry underscores the challenge Oracle faces in expanding NetSuite's market position against these established competitors with significant resources and customer bases.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have lost 6.9% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 14.8% and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 14.5%.

ORCL’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a discount with a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 6.19x, which is lower than the industry average of 7.07x. Oracle carries a Value Score of D.

ORCL’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.46 per share, marking an upward revision of one penny over the past 30 days. The earnings figure suggests 23.71% growth over the figure reported in fiscal 2025.



Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.