Will Nvidia Stock Keep Surging on China Optimism Or is the Cerebras IPO a New Risk?

Nvidia NVDA) has spent the last three years dominating the artificial intelligence boom, becoming the undisputed king of AI infrastructure.

But investors are suddenly facing a more nuanced question: Does renewed optimism around China strengthen Nvidia’s long-term outlook, or does Thursday’s blockbuster IPO of Cerebras Systems (CBRS) signal the beginning of real competitive pressure?

This comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other corporate leaders joined President Trump on his visit to Beijing this week amid broader U.S.-China trade discussions, including the sharing of AI technology.

Investors interpreted Huang’s presence and previous reported approvals for Nvidia’s H200 chip sales into China as a sign that U.S.-China semiconductor tensions may be stabilizing rather than worsening.

Nvidia’s China Story Is Improving

One of the biggest overhangs on Nvidia stock had been U.S.-China trade restrictions. Washington limited exports of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips to China, raising concerns that the company could lose access to one of the world’s largest AI markets.

Recently, however, investor sentiment has improved after reports that the U.S. Commerce Department approved limited sales of Nvidia H200 AI chips to several Chinese companies under strict controls. Jensen Huang’s involvement in U.S.-China trade discussions also fueled optimism that Nvidia could regain partial access to China’s AI market.

That matters because China remains strategically important for AI infrastructure spending. Even restricted access could preserve billions in future revenue.

That said, it appears investors are betting that global AI spending continues to accelerate as China restrictions stabilize and that hyperscalers will remain dependent on Nvidia’s CUDA ecosystem.

This optimism helps explain why Nvidia stock has continued to reach record highs on a post-split basis despite geopolitical uncertainty.



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Cerebras IPO introduces a new variable into the AI-chip landscape

Cerebras isn’t just another semiconductor startup; the company is positioning itself as a direct architectural alternative to Nvidia GPUs, especially for AI inference workloads — the stage where trained AI models actually generate responses.

Its IPO instantly became one of the biggest market stories of 2026. CBRS shares surged nearly 70% in Thursday’s trading session to over $300 amid intense investor demand.

The company’s core advantage is its “wafer-scale engine,” a giant AI processor dramatically larger than conventional GPUs. Furthermore, Cerebras claims its chips can outperform Nvidia hardware in certain inference tasks while reducing complexity and latency.

Notably, the bullish argument for Cerebras includes major OpenAI partnerships and deployment agreements with Amazon’s AMZN) AWS amid growing interest in alternatives to Nvidia’s AI ecosystem.

Its OpenAI relationship is especially important. To that point, reports indicate Cerebras has secured multibillion-dollar agreements with OpenAI tied to future AI compute infrastructure. That gives investors a credible “next Nvidia” narrative.

Is Cerebras Actually a Threat to Nvidia?

The answer to this question is "not immediately", as Nvidia still controls the broader AI ecosystem. Even bullish Cerebras analysts acknowledge that Nvidia’s latest Blackwell systems are narrowing performance gaps in inference workloads.

In other words, Cerebras may become a niche winner before it becomes a true Nvidia competitor. Cerebras could certainly create pressure on Nvidia's margins over time, especially if customers increasingly seek lower-cost or more specialized AI compute options.

However, the Cerebras IPO may carry more risk for Cerebras investors than for Nvidia shareholders. To that point, the concerns for Cerebras center around its extreme valuation, entering public markets at a valuation of roughly $70 billion based on today’s closing price and the number of shares outstanding.

That is extraordinarily aggressive relative to Cerebra’s current revenue and customer concentration, as a massive portion of its revenue comes from a small number of customers, including OpenAI.

Final Verdict

China optimism strengthens Nvidia’s near-term investment case because it reduces fears of losing a critical market. Meanwhile, the Cerebras IPO highlights that investors are now searching aggressively for the “next wave” of AI infrastructure winners.

Still, Nvidia remains the clear industry leader while Cerebras looks like the higher-risk, higher-upside speculative play. While Cerebras is intriguing, innovative, and potentially disruptive, it's still in a very early stage compared with Nvidia’s ecosystem, scale, and profitability.

For now, Nvidia looks like the safer AI infrastructure investment, but the biggest long-term takeaway is that AI chip competition continues to increase and that could eventually matter more than China.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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