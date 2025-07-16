Will Mounting Recalls Weigh on Ford Stock?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is facing continued scrutiny in 2025 over its vehicle quality and safety standards, as the company leads the U.S. auto industry in safety recalls by a wide margin. Through the first half of the year, Ford has issued 88 recalls – more than four times that of the next manufacturer, according to federal data. Just last week, Ford announced another major recall affecting 850,000 pickup trucks and SUVs due to a potential fuel pump failure that could cause the engine to stall during operation, posing a serious risk to drivers. Also, see the potential for growth in Google Stock To $350?

What does this mean for Ford and investors? The implications are significant. Quality lapses could hurt consumer trust, and inflate warranty and recall costs. Ford stock remains down by about 15% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 is up 11%, reflecting investor concern over the company’s mounting operational and reputational challenges. Separately, cryptocurrencies have started to move again. See Will The Rally In XRP Price Continue?

How The Recalls Impact Ford

The escalating number of recalls could prove expensive. Ford must cover the expenses of repairing or replacing defective components across millions of vehicles. This would include the cost of parts, labor, and logistical expenses to manage the recall process. More importantly, the steady stream of safety issues might hurt consumer trust and Ford’s reputation for reliability. As quality concerns mount, Ford risks losing market share to competitors who are perceived as more dependable, particularly as the auto industry eventually pivots toward electrification. CEO Jim Farley has already acknowledged Ford’s disadvantage in this space, noting the company is trailing Chinese automakers that now have a lead in several global EV markets.

These quality issues are already hitting Ford’s bottom line. Warranty costs have become a persistent drag, surging 22% to $6 billion in 2024, largely driven by recall-related repairs. Since recalls typically fall under warranty coverage, these new issues directly add to these costs. These issues weigh on margins and make it difficult for Ford to improve profitability, particularly as it forecasts a $5 billion to $5.4 billion loss in its electric vehicle segment this year.

How Ford Could Fix Issues

In response to these quality and cost challenges, Ford is doubling down on internal testing and product validation. Last year, CEO Farley has said that Ford is now “testing vehicles to failure” under extreme conditions to catch defects earlier in the development cycle. However, the company has warned that it could take up to 18 months before these changes begin to show results in lower warranty claims and better product reliability.

In the meantime, Ford’s core product lineup continues to show strength. The company reported a 14.2% year-over-year increase in U.S. sales during Q2 2025, reaching 612,095 units. Growth was driven primarily by strong demand for pickups such as the F-Series, Ranger, and Maverick, which collectively saw a 15% increase. F-Series sales rose 11.5% to 222,459 units – marking the best Q2 since 2019. Ford Pro Super Duty sales increased by 13.5%, while hybrid models also posted gains.

Notably, the Maverick achieved a record quarter with 48,041 units sold, with nearly 60% of buyers new to the Ford brand. The EV market is also cooling, with bellwether Tesla seeing deliveries drop nearly 14% in Q2. This could provide a breather for Ford, which has been a laggard in the space. Slower growth in EV demand could give Ford more time to monetize its gas-based vehicles and pricey pickups while getting its quality back on track.

While Ford Motor stock has been an underperformer, you could explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.