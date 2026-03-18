Will Micron Technology Be the Next Tech Stock to Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap?

Key Points

Micron's revenue has more than doubled over the past couple of years.

A memory chip shortage could ensure that demand remains strong in the near term.

Micron is already one of the most valuable tech companies in the world.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

As companies have been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and upgrading their infrastructure, demand for memory and storage solutions has also been soaring. As a result, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been experiencing incredible demand, and its stock is up an incredible 360% over just the past 12 months.

Today, its market cap is close to $530 billion, making it one of the largest tech companies in the world. With incredible growth prospects and AI investments not showing any signs of slowing down, is this likely to be the next tech stock to join the trillion-dollar club?

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Can Micron's stock double from where it is today?

In essence, this is what the question comes down to. If Micron can double from its current valuation, then its market cap would be north of $1 trillion. That may seem probable given just how well its business has been doing. In its most recent fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 28, 2025, its revenue totaled $37.4 billion -- more than double the $15.5 billion it reported two years earlier. And with there being a shortage of memory and storage products, prices have been rising higher, which can lead to much more growth for the company in the future.

There are, however, obstacles that could get in the stock's way. The first one is a potential slowdown in spending in the near future. While there is a shortage today, if that changes in the future, investors may adjust their expectations, and thus, the premium they're willing to pay for Micron's stock may come down. And that brings us to the next issue: its valuation. Right now, Micron trades at 44 times its trailing earnings, which is fairly high. Based on analyst estimates of future profits, its forward earnings multiple drops to just 14. However, this again comes back down to expectations and what analysts and investors are expecting, and it can change over time.

For Micron's stock to continue being a hot buy, there needs to be at least the expectation that demand will continue to be strong, which isn't a guarantee.

Why reaching a $1 trillion market cap may not be inevitable

Micron certainly has the potential to become more valuable in the future, but I don't think it'll cross the $1 trillion market cap anytime soon. The tech companies in that club today are truly exceptional businesses with strong competitive advantages. For Micron to join those ranks, it might surely signal that there is a massive bubble in tech.

I think Micron could reach a $1 trillion valuation in the long term, but I wouldn't expect it to happen anytime soon (i.e., within the next couple of years). It can still be a good buy this year, but investors should tread carefully because if there are signs of a pullback on tech spending, it could be due for a sharp decline.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.