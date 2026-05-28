Will Micron Stock Reach $2,000 in 2027?

Key Points

Micron expects the total addressable market to triple through 2028.

The memory chip maker's stock appears cheap.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the hottest stocks to own over the past year. If you bought it one year ago, you paid about $90 per share. Now it's around $750 per share. However, Micron may not be done producing jaw-dropping results.

Micron is chasing a major growth trend, and it could propel the stock to four-digit levels and beyond. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the stock more than doubles from here and reaches $2,000. So what will that take?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Memory chip demand has reached an all-time high

Micron is one of the primary memory chip producers. While there are several others with significant market share, Micron is one of the more popular investment picks. All computing devices require memory capacity for fast access to stored information. Artificial intelligence (AI) requires a huge amount of memory capacity, and that rising demand is consuming nearly all available memory capacity.

During Micron's latest earnings call, management told investors that it could meet only half to two-thirds of medium-term demand. That's a huge shortage, and restricted manufacturing across the memory industry has led to soaring memory chip prices.

With increased production capacity expected to come online in 2027, prices will stay elevated for a while. However, the AI build-out isn't slowing down anytime soon. Right now, a lot of costs are being sunk into construction, with land and building expenses being high. Soon, that will flip to more compute-focused spending, further increasing demand for high-speed memory chips.

Micron expects the total addressable market for its high-bandwidth memory chips (the kind used in AI computing) to expand from $35 billion in 2025 to $100 billion in 2028. That's major growth, and it will allow Micron to continue cashing in on elevated memory chip prices. Wall Street expects Micron's revenue to grow 193% for the remainder of fiscal year 2026 (ending August 2026). In fiscal 2027, it expects 57% growth. Those figures allow us to calculate a 2027 price target.

Micron is also fairly cheap, trading at 13 times forward earnings estimates.

MU PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Micron appears cheap because it operates in a cyclical industry that could eventually turn against Micron and its peers, so the market hesitates to fully value the stock. However, if the memory chip wave becomes a multi-year trend, Micron may earn a premium valuation.

If Micron could reach a valuation of 20 times forward earnings and grow its earnings at the same rate of revenue in 2027 (57%), Micron's stock could rise to $1,850 by the end of fiscal 2027 (ending August 2027). That could mean a $2,000 stock price by the end of the calendar year 2027, making it an excellent stock to consider investing in now.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,072!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,352!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2026.

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.