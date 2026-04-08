Will McDonald's Digital Sales Mix Drive Its Next Phase of Growth?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD is increasingly positioning its digital ecosystem, mobile app, delivery, kiosks and loyalty as a central pillar of its long-term growth strategy. Management highlighted that digital channels now account for a meaningful share of systemwide sales, reflecting both higher customer adoption and stronger engagement across key markets. This shift is not just about convenience; it is fundamentally reshaping how the company drives traffic, ticket size and customer retention.



McDonald’s digital platform has scaled rapidly, evolving from a nascent U.S. loyalty program in 2020 into a global ecosystem generating approximately $40 billion in systemwide sales to loyalty members across 70 markets in 2025, nearly doubling versus 2023. With approximately 210 million 90-day active users at year-end 2025, the company is progressing toward its target of 250 million users by 2027.



Looking ahead, McDonald’s is leveraging its standardized global tech stack to deploy AI-driven and automated solutions aimed at enhancing both customer experience and restaurant productivity. Ongoing tests, including voice ordering and digital shift management tools, are designed to streamline operations and improve crew efficiency.



At the same time, large-scale digital campaigns such as MONOPOLY have proven effective customer acquisition and engagement levers, driving significant participation and supporting a base of roughly 46 million active loyalty users in the U.S. Digital features like “Ready on Arrival” are also improving service speed and customer satisfaction.



While digital adoption is strong in core markets like the U.S. and major international segments, incremental gains may become harder as penetration rises. Additionally, delivery, while boosting sales, can come with margin trade-offs due to third-party fees. Balancing growth in the digital mix with profitability will remain a key focus area.

How MCD Stacks Up Against Competitors' Digital Engagement

McDonald's is operating in a fast-evolving quick-service restaurant environment where digital capabilities range from mobile apps to loyalty programs. Key peers, such as Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, are also investing aggressively to build differentiated digital ecosystems.



Starbucks stands out as a frontrunner in digital engagement, driven by its deeply integrated app and rewards platform. Its ecosystem promotes high-frequency usage through frictionless payments, personalized offers, and a premium, experience-led interface. This robust digital infrastructure enables Starbucks to capture rich customer data and deploy targeted promotions, supporting higher ticket sizes, stronger retention and sustained digital sales momentum.



Yum! Brands, the parent of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, has also scaled its digital capabilities rapidly across global markets. A growing share of its systemwide sales is now generated through digital channels, underpinned by investments in kiosks, mobile ordering and AI-driven tools. YUM’s strategy emphasizes both customer convenience and back-end efficiency, positioning digital as a core operational lever rather than just a front-end engagement tool.



Against this backdrop, McDonald’s remains highly competitive, leveraging its global scale, expanding loyalty base and standardized tech stack to drive adoption and engagement.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

McDonald’s shares have gained 3.9% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index.

MCD Six-Month Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, MCD is trading at 22.49, down from the industry’s 23.31.

MCD P/E (F12M)



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MCD’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 8.4% and 9.1%, respectively.

MCD Estimate Trend



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MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.