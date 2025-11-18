Will McCormick Be Able to Sustain Its 2% Organic Growth in 2026?

McCormick & Company Inc. MKC experienced volume-led growth for the fifth straight quarter in the third quarter of 2025. The company reported a 2% organic sales growth, mainly fueled by increased volumes in the Consumer segment.

Mustard and hot sauce performed particularly well, boosting dollar unit share, and McCormick’s Flavor Solutions business also remained strong, supporting diversification of its customer base. Key drivers for this growth include sustained investment in brands, broader distribution and innovation.

That said, the global trade landscape and various macroeconomic challenges, like rising commodity prices and added tariffs, are still putting pressure on the company. McCormick is undertaking efficiency strategies to cope with these changing conditions. Thanks to the effective execution of these initiatives, the company's operating profit improved in the third quarter of 2025, despite some strain on gross margins. With these disciplined strategies and the ability to adapt quickly, the company seems well-prepared for future growth.

For 2025, McCormick expects organic sales growth in the range of 1-3%. To mitigate future risks, the company plans to lean more on alternative sourcing, smarter supply-chain strategies and disciplined revenue management, especially on pricing.

With strengthening category trends, ongoing innovation and improved operational discipline, McCormick appears reasonably positioned to carry its growth progress into 2026, provided market headwinds remain manageable.

McCormick Faces Competition From Conagra Brands & Kraft Heinz

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Conagra Brands Inc. CAG reported a 5.8% drop in net sales, while organic sales dipped a bit by 0.6%. This included a 0.6% positive effect from pricing and mix, while CAG’s volumes dipped 1.2%. On a brighter note, Conagra Brands managed to gain market share in areas like frozen desserts, refrigerated whipped toppings, canned tomatoes and frozen multi-serve meals.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Kraft Heinz Company KHC posted a 2.3% drop in net sales to $6.24 billion. Kraft Heinz Company’s organic sales also fell 2.5%. The company also experienced a 3.5% decline in volume and mix, whereas pricing increased nearly 1%.

The Zacks Rundown for MKC

MKC’s shares have plunged 15.3% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 14%. MKC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MKC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, higher than the industry’s average of 14.59.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKC’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 2.4% and 6.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

