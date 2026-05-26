Will Marvell Technology Stock Keep Soaring as Q1 Results Approach?

Marvell Technology MRVL) has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, with its stock delivering massive gains of more than 200% over the past year after rallying over 140% year to date.

Investors are now turning their attention to Marvell’s Q1 earnings report, wondering whether the company can sustain its momentum amid soaring demand for AI networking and custom silicon solutions.

The semiconductor leader is scheduled to report Q1 results after-market hours on Wednesday, May 27, and expectations are running high following several quarters of explosive AI-driven growth.



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Marvell’s Significance to the AI Boom

Marvell has rapidly transformed itself into a major AI infrastructure play, supplying critical data center networking chips, optical interconnect products, and custom AI accelerators used in hyperscale data centers.

The biggest catalyst behind Marvell’s rally has been surging demand from cloud giants investing aggressively in generative AI infrastructure, with Amazon AMZN) being its largest customer. Notably, Marvell’s custom AI chip business has become a major growth engine as hyperscalers increasingly seek tailored silicon solutions to optimize AI workloads.

Marvell has worked on infrastructure tied to Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Trainium and Inferentia AI chips, as well as cloud networking and optical connectivity products, with other key hyperscale customers being Microsoft MSFT), Alphabet GOOGL), and Meta Platforms META).

Considering this, Marvell previously projected that AI-related revenue would help drive annual sales up another 34% in its current fiscal 2027 to $11 billion, highlighting the scale of the opportunity ahead.

Data Center Momentum Likely to Lift Q1 Results

Wall Street expects Marvell to post Q1 revenue of roughly $2.4 billion, representing 27% year-over-year growth. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings are expected to come in at $0.80 per share, reflecting a 29% increase from Q1 EPS of $0.62 a year ago.

Much of the focus will be on the data center segment, which has become Marvell’s largest and fastest-growing business segmet due to demand for its custom AI chips. Investors will want confirmation that demand for AI networking products and custom accelerators remains robust.

Furthermore, Marvell’s electro-optics portfolio could also play a critical role. As AI clusters grow larger and more power-hungry, demand for high-speed optical connectivity solutions is accelerating, creating another potential tailwind.

Marvell may need to Justify Its Premium Valuation

While Marvell’s long-term AI prospects remain compelling, valuation concerns could become a bigger issue heading into earnings.

Marvell’s stock has already priced in significant optimism surrounding AI growth, and even a strong quarterly report may not be enough if guidance falls short of elevated investor expectations.

Any signs of slowing enterprise spending, delayed hyperscale investments, or softer margins could trigger volatility. That said, Marvell may be better positioned than many of its semiconductor peers because of its diversified exposure across networking, custom silicon, storage, and cloud infrastructure markets.

Still, at over $200 a share, MRVL is trading at a noticeable forward earnings premium of 64X compared to its Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors Industry Average of 42X, which includes noteworthy peers such as Broadcom AVGO) and Qualcomm QCOM).



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Bottom Line

Marvell Technology enters Q1 earnings with strong momentum and significant investor enthusiasm tied to the AI boom. However, with Marvell’s stock already reflecting substantial optimism, the company may need to deliver exceptional results and upbeat guidance to keep the rally alive.

If management raises its FY27 outlook due to robust AI infrastructure spending from hyperscalers, MRVL could continue soaring, although any signs of slowing growth could spark short-term pressure despite Marvell’s strong long-term fundamentals. For now, MRVL lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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