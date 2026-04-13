Will Marine Segment Growth Support Orion Group Amid Backlog Pressure?

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN is seeing steady progress in its marine business, even as backlog remains under pressure due to project timing delays. Strong execution and improving demand trends are supporting performance. The company continues to position the marine segment as a key growth driver, which may help offset near-term backlog softness.



Orion Group ended 2025 with a total backlog of $640 million, down from $729 million at the end of 2024. Backlog declined as project awards shifted to later periods. Delays were linked to tariff uncertainty and a government shutdown, which slowed bidding and approvals. The company indicated that demand remains intact and projects are expected to move forward over time.



Demand across marine infrastructure remains strong. Growth is supported by defense spending and coastal protection projects. The marine opportunity pipeline increased 21% sequentially to more than $19.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Activity remains broad-based across the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, port authorities and energy clients.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, marine performance reflected better execution and improved margins. Higher equipment utilization and a favorable project mix supported profitability.



Looking ahead, strong marine execution and a large opportunity pipeline provide a supportive backdrop. These factors are likely to help stabilize performance while delayed projects gradually convert into revenues.

Orion Group’s Position in a Competitive Marine and Infrastructure Market

Orion Group operates in a competitive infrastructure and specialty construction market, alongside peers such as Granite Construction Incorporated GVA and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, both bringing distinct capabilities across public infrastructure, site development and large-scale civil projects.



Granite Construction continues to benefit from strong public infrastructure demand, supported by a disciplined approach to project selection and execution. The company focuses on higher-quality work in core markets, which helps improve margins and reduce risk. Its vertically integrated materials business further supports efficiency and profitability, positioning Granite Construction for steady growth.



Sterling is gaining momentum from growing demand in e-infrastructure and mission-critical projects. Strong activity in data centers, manufacturing and site development is supporting expansion across key markets. A focus on higher-margin projects and strong execution capabilities is helping Sterling maintain consistent growth and profitability.



Within this landscape, Orion Group benefits from the niche marine expertise and growing presence in mission-critical concrete work, allowing it to compete effectively while targeting specialized and high-value infrastructure projects.

ORN Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of Orion Group have surged 36.8% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ORN stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.44, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of ORN

ORN’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. However, the estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 48% and 44.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.