Will Lumen's Debt Reduction Drive Improve Financial Flexibility?

Lumen Technologies LUMN is restructuring the balance sheet as it pivots toward becoming an enterprise-focused digital infrastructure provider. Management has been focused on deleveraging and has taken several steps over the past year to reduce debt, simplify its capital structure and boost financial flexibility.

The recent sale of Mass Markets' fiber-to-the-home business (including Quantum Fiber, across 11 states) to AT&T T for $5.75 billion in cash is a defining pivot.

Upon completion of the transaction, management used cash on hand and $4.8 billion in net proceeds to fully retire super-priority bonds, thereby lowering annual cash interest expense by an additional $300 million. Total debt now reduced to less than $13 billion, down more than $5 billion since January 2025. Over the past 12 months, Lumen executed seven refinancing transactions totaling more than $11 billion.

Annual interest expense has been reduced by nearly $500 million in the past 12 months, unlocking massive cash flow gains. It also previously eliminated second-lien debt. For 2026, Lumen expects net cash interest expense between $650 million and $750 million, which should provide greater financial flexibility.

The sale of the fiber-to-the-home business reduces annual capex by more than $1 billion, allowing Lumen to focus investment on enterprise and AI infrastructure.

Despite these reduction efforts, Lumen’s debt remains substantial compared with its current revenue base. In the fourth quarter, LUMN reported revenues of $3.041 billion, while 2025 revenues were $12.4 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $17.353 billion of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $2.4 billion and $17.578 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

While the company continues to manage a considerable debt, the combination of reduced leverage, lower interest costs, and declining capex could enhance the financial flexibility as it executes the long-term strategy.

Snapshot of Competitors’ Balance Sheet

Compared with telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon VZ, Lumen’s debt load appears relatively small. As of Dec. 31, 2025, AT&T had $18.23 billion of cash and cash equivalents with long-term debt of $127.09 billion compared with respective tallies of $3.3 billion and $118.44 billion a year ago. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was about 2.53X.

However, AT&Thas a large revenue base and generates stable cash flows. AT&T is the second-largest wireless service provider in North America and one of the world’s leading communications service carriers. For 2025, AT&T recorded revenues of $125.6 billion compared with $122.3 billion in 2024, while it generated $40.3 billion of cash from operations and a free cash flow of $16.6 billion.

Verizon, a wireless carrier giant, had $19.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $139.53 billion of long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025.

In comparison, Verizon recorded total revenues of $138.19 billion in 2025, up 2.5% year over year. It generated $37.14 billion of net cash from operating activities in 2025 compared with $36.91 billion in 2024. Free cash flow was $20.13 billion for 2025 compared with $19.82 billion in the prior-year period. Nonetheless, despite high revenues, such a hefty debt load remains concerning. Investors will be monitoring how these giants plan to deleverage in the coming days.

LUMN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of LUMN have lost 15.6% in the past month compared with the Diversified Communications Services industry’s decline of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, LUMN is trading at 0.63, lower than the sector’s multiple of 1.76.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUMN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward significantly over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUMN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



