Will Lower Premiums Affect Cigna's Q3 Earnings? Key Insights Here

Global health insurance company The Cigna Group CI is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.70 per shareon revenues of $67.16 billion.

The third-quarter earnings estimate increased by a penny over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna’s revenues is pegged at $267.39 billion, implying an increase of 8.2% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at $29.69, signaling growth of 8.6%, year over year.

Cignabeat the earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being negative 1.2%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Cigna Group Price and EPS Surprise

Cigna Group price-eps-surprise | Cigna Group Quote

Q3 Earnings Whispers for Cigna

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

CI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping Cigna’s Q3 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for pharmacy revenues indicates a 10.1% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s number. Also, the consensus estimate for fees and other revenues signals 10.3% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income suggests nearly 190% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for revenues from the overall Evernorth Health Services segment is pegged at $57.2 billion, indicating 9% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for pre-tax adjusted income from Evernorth indicates a 0.3% increase from a year ago.

However, the consensus mark for premiums implies a 21.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Cigna’s total medical customers is pegged at 18.1 million, indicating a decline from 19 million a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna Healthcare revenues suggests a 17.9% decrease. The consensus estimate for pre-tax adjusted income from Cigna Healthcare indicates a 13.7% decline from a year ago.

Its margins are expected to have been impacted by higher pharmacy and other service costs. The consensus mark for the medical care ratio or MCR is pegged at 84.15%, up from 82.80% a year ago, partially offsetting the positives.

How Did Cigna’s Peers Perform?

Several healthcare companies, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, have already reported their financial results for the September quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

UnitedHealth reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. However, the bottom line declined 59.2% year over year. The quarterly earnings were aided by growth in domestic commercial membership and strength witnessed in Optum Rx. However, UnitedHealth’s elevated medical costs partially offset the positives.

Molina Healthcare reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Also, the bottom line fell 69.4% from the year-ago period. The results were affected by higher medical care costs and general and administrative expenses. However, Molina Healthcare’s rising premiums and rate hikes partially offset the negatives.

Elevance Health reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $6.03, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. But the bottom line dropped 29.9% year over year. The results benefited from strong growth in premiums, product revenues and net investment income. However, the upside was partly offset by a decline in Elevance Health’s overall medical membership and an elevated expense level.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.