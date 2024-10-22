Will the Launch of RUCKUS Edge Platform Benefit COMM Stock?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has expanded its AI-driven network assurance and business intelligence platform, RUCKUS One, with the launch of RUCKUS Edge, a new service delivery platform. RUCKUS Edge, built on the RUCKUS One cloud platform, utilizes the latter’s service catalog to provide a scalable and flexible solution for edge network deployment. By combining cloud orchestration with an edge appliance, this solution ensures a centralized, cloud-based control while enhancing performance and flexibility at the network edge.

Features of COMM’s RUCKUS Edge Platform

Integrated seamlessly with RUCKUS One, the state-of-the-art RUCKUS Edge platform offers a centralized cloud-managed interface that automates numerous tasks through the web interface and mobile app, reducing operational processes. The scalable platform is designed to cater to organizations of all sizes, with the flexibility to cluster multiple edge appliances for efficient workload distribution.



Security and privacy enhancements are realized through the VXLAN-based SD-LAN service, which creates isolated virtual network segments. This feature provides tailored access for various user groups while ensuring robust security. The RUCKUS Edge appliance enhances performance by processing data closer to users, significantly reducing latency and improving transmission speeds. The platform also supports seamless Wi-Fi roaming across campuses, maintaining uninterrupted connectivity for devices.



Moreover, CommScope's flexible, subscription-based pricing allows organizations to adopt a pay-as-you-go model, minimizing the total cost of ownership. The platform's architecture supports high availability and reliability through redundant clustered appliances, ensuring resilience and minimizing downtime for critical operations.



With its AI-driven insights and assurance capabilities, RUCKUS One empowers IT teams to proactively address network issues before they disrupt services. The hybrid cloud architecture facilitates the management of wired and wireless LANs and IoT networks, creating a cohesive and efficient networking environment.

Will This Expansion Aid COMM’s Prospects?

CommScope has been pursuing strategies focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It has a track record of successfully executing annual profit improvement plans and cost-saving initiatives.



With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. The company’s portfolio of solutions has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks.



Through the launch of RUCKUS Edge, CommScope is taking a significant step toward enhancing security, performance and user experience in modern network management, positioning itself at the forefront of industry innovation.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for CommScope’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

COMM’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of CommScope have gained 163.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



