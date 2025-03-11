Will the Launch of Isolated Probing Technology Aid Keysight?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new family of optically isolated differential probes. Designed to enhance the efficiency and performance testing of fast-switching devices such as wide bandgap gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, these cutting-edge solutions will be showcased at the upcoming Applied Power Electronics Conference 2025, which will be held from March 16 to March 20, 2025, in Atlanta, GA.



The validation of floating half-bridge and full-bridge architectures, which are critical to power conversion systems, motor drives and inverters, requires accurate measurement of small differential signals riding on high common-mode voltages. However, noise interference, safety issues and variations in voltage sources concerning ground can make these measurements extremely difficult.



Keysight’s galvanically isolated differential probes address these issues, offering up to 10 billion times greater common-mode rejection than standard differential probes. This feature will likely allow power electronics engineers to measure floating circuits safely and accurately in high-voltage, noisy environments.



With a bandwidth of up to 1 GHz and a differential voltage range of ±2,500 V, these probes are expected to enable precise analysis of fast-switching GaN and SiC devices. This advancement will significantly improve efficiency and reduce switching losses in high-voltage applications, including electric vehicles, solar energy systems and battery management systems.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects?

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is experiencing solid order growth in its testing equipment. The 5G network emulation solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.



The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. With the launch of these differential probes, Keysight continues its commitment to advancing testing technology by providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field and addressing the dynamic needs of the industry.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 0.7% over the past year against the industry’s 2.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



