Will Keytruda Continue to Aid Merck's Top Line in Q4 Earnings?

A meaningful portion of Merck’s MRK revenues comes from its oncology franchise anchored by its blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda. The drug contributes over half of the company’s pharmaceutical revenues. Keytruda has played an instrumental role in driving Merck’s steady revenue growth over the past few years, with sales of $23.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025 representing an 8% year-over-year increase.

Though Keytruda sales increased 8% year over year during the third quarter of 2025, they were weaker than expected. Per management, Keytruda's soft sales in the third quarter were due to unfavorable channel movements and not due to a drop in underlying demand. Building on this optimism, we expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Keytruda when Merck reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 3.

Keytruda sales are likely to have gained from rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications and strong momentum in metastatic indications in the fourth quarter. The company expects continued growth from Keytruda, particularly in the early lung cancer indication.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keytruda’s fourth-quarter sales stands at $8.27 billion, while our model estimate is $8.21 billion.

In 2026, Merck expects Keytruda to grow and expand into new indications and markets globally continuously, as the FDA decision for ovarian cancer, as well as other cancer indications, draws closer. Keytruda is not approved to treat ovarian cancer.

Also, the recent FDA approval for the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Keytruda, known as Keytruda Qlex, which improves patient convenience, is likely to aid sales further.

PD-L1 Inhibitors Competing With Keytruda

Keytruda faces competition from other PD-L1 inhibitors, including Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo, Roche’s RHHBY Tecentriq and AstraZeneca’s AZN Imfinzi.

BMY’s Opdivo, like Keytruda, is approved across multiple cancer types, including lung, melanoma and kidney cancers. Bristol Myers recorded $7.35 billion in Opdivo sales during the first nine months of 2025, up 8% year over year.

Tecentriq is Roche’s leading immuno-oncology drug approved for multiple cancer indications. RHHBY recorded CHF 2.61 billion in Tecentriq sales in the first nine months of 2025.

AZN’s Imfinzi generated sales of $4.32 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 25%, driven by demand growth in lung and liver cancer indications. Imfinzi has strategically expanded its use across multiple cancer indications, strengthening AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.

MRK's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Over the past six months, shares of Merck have rallied 32.8%, compared with the industry’s 23.2% rise. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Merck appears attractive relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 12.83 forward earnings, lower than 17.81 for the industry but higher than its 5-year mean of 12.48.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has remained stable at $8.97, while the same for 2026 has decreased from $9.33 to $7.94 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRK's Zacks Rank

Merck currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.