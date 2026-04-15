Will Keytruda Continue to Aid Merck's Top Line in Q1 Earnings?

A significant share of Merck’s MRK revenues is derived from the oncology portfolio, led by its blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda. The drug accounts for more than half of the company’s pharmaceutical sales. Keytruda has been a key driver of Merck’s consistent revenue growth in recent years, generating $31.7 billion in sales in 2025, increasing 7% year over year.

Building on this growing momentum, we expect investors to keep a close eye on Keytruda's sales performance when Merck reports its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.

Keytruda sales are likely to have gained from rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications. Continued strong momentum in metastatic indications is also likely to boost sales growth in the first quarter. The company expects continued growth from Keytruda, particularly in the early lung cancer indication.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keytruda’s first-quarter sales stands at $7.72 billion.

In 2026, Merck expects Keytruda to grow and expand into new indications and markets globally. Also, the recent FDA approval of Keytruda and Keytruda Qlex (subcutaneous formulation of the drug) for the ovarian cancer indication should contribute to sales growth in 2026. The drug previously had no approved use in this indication.

Importantly, the company expects Keytruda’s strong growth to continue until the drug loses patent exclusivity in 2028. Management expects the drug to achieve peak sales of $35 billion by 2028 before it loses exclusivity.

Merck is also pursuing multiple strategies to support Keytruda’s long-term growth, including innovative immuno-oncology combinations such as pairing Keytruda with LAG-3 and CTLA-4 inhibitors. These efforts are likely to sustain investor interest as the company approaches its upcoming earnings release.

PD-L1 Inhibitors Competing With MRK’s Keytruda

Keytruda faces competition from other PD-L1 inhibitors, including Bristol Myers’BMY Opdivo, Roche’s RHHBY Tecentriq and AstraZeneca’s AZN Imfinzi.

BMY’s Opdivo, like Keytruda, is approved across multiple cancer types, including lung, melanoma and kidney cancers. Bristol Myers recorded $10.05 billion in Opdivo sales in 2025, up 8% year over year.

Tecentriq is Roche’s leading immuno-oncology drug approved for multiple cancer indications. Roche recorded CHF 3.56 billion in Tecentriq sales in 2025, up 3% year over year.

AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi generated sales of $6.06 billion in 2025, up 28%, driven by demand growth in bladder and liver cancer indications. Imfinzi has strategically expanded its use across multiple cancer indications, strengthening AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.

MRK's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, shares of Merck have increased 13.9% against the industry’s decline of 2.8%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Merck is trading at a premium compared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 18.18 forward earnings, higher than 17.08 for the industry and its 5-year mean of 12.66.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has decreased from $5.54 to $5.26, while the same for 2027 has declined from $9.98 to $9.90 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRK’s Zacks Rank

Merck currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.